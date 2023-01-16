ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, TX

Justice has COVID, again

CHARLESTON The governor of West Virginia has announced he has COVID-19. Gov. Jim Justice tested positive late Tuesday afternoon after the sudden onset of symptoms, the governor’s office said. Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. Justice is being treated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia reports five new COVID deaths

CHARLESTON — A Ritchie County resident was among the five COVID-19 coronavirus deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported the deaths of an 84-year-old man from Ritchie County, a 90-year-old woman from Preston County, an 80-year-old woman...
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Two bills could pave way for future West Virginia hydrogen hub project

CHARLESTON — Two bills that were quickly passed by the West Virginia Senate last week and approved by members of the House Judiciary Committee Monday could open up property owned by the Division of Natural Resources for underground storage of emissions from a possible hydrogen hub project. The House...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Active COVID cases drop below 900; seven deaths since Friday

CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are again below 900 in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday. The state reported 860 statewide active cases of the virus, although health officials believe the actual number of infections may be higher because home tests are not automatically reported. The state also reported 885 new cases of the virus have been received since the last pandemic update from the department on Friday.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
West Virginia settles opioid case with Walgreens for $83M

CHARLESTON — An $83 million settlement was announced Wednesday in an opioid lawsuit between West Virginia and Walgreens. The lawsuit alleged Walgreens as a distributor and dispenser failed to maintain effective controls and contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. The settlement resolves the lawsuit against Walgreens...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Halfway There: West Virginia House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice’s bill to cut personal income tax rates in half over the next three years has sailed through the West Virginia House of Delegates while Democratic members attempted to amend the bill Wednesday. House Bill 2526 relating to reducing the personal income tax passed...
West Virginia House Education Committee considers teacher assistant bill

CHARLESTON — A bill championed last year by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw to provide teachers in early elementary school grades with assistants received good grades from the House Education Committee Wednesday. Committee members recommended House Bill 2003, providing childhood assistant teachers in elementary schools, for passage. The bill heads...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Punishment: Ohio lawmakers should consider OVI changes

An Ohio woman is once again facing charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence, after allegedly striking a police cruiser in Brunswick Hills Township over the weekend. The officer was not injured when Cathy Pfeiler, 59, was reportedly driving a 2015 Mercedes-Benz and rear-ended a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser, according to a report by WDTN. The officer found her to be impaired and arrested her.
OHIO STATE
Senate Republicans, Hardy face off over budget, tax reform

CHARLESTON – The relationship between Republicans in the West Virginia Senate and Department of Revenue Cabinet Secretary Dave Hardy went downhill after the defeat of Amendment 2 by voters in November. Now the two sides faced off in a war of words. Hardy presented a report on Gov. Jim...
St. Marys’ Ella Smith signs with West Liberty

ST. MARYS — One chapter will close for Ella Smith after the upcoming high school softball season, but another one opens. Tuesday afternoon inside the St. Marys High School auditorium, Smith was surrounded by her family and a host of teammates as she signed her letter of intent to join the West Liberty University softball program next fall.
WEST LIBERTY, WV
Charles Elmer Weaver

Charles Elmer Weaver, 91, of Mount Alto, W.Va., passed away Jan. 11, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark, Parkersburg following an extended illness. In keeping with Charles’ wishes, there will be no public services. Private burial will be in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.
MOUNT ALTO, WV
Christina Lawrence

Christina Lawrence, 57, of St. Marys, passed away Jan. 15, 2023, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

