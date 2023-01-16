CHARLESTON — Active COVID-19 cases are again below 900 in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday. The state reported 860 statewide active cases of the virus, although health officials believe the actual number of infections may be higher because home tests are not automatically reported. The state also reported 885 new cases of the virus have been received since the last pandemic update from the department on Friday.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO