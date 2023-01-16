Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Indonesian Navy Keeps an Eye on China Coast Guard Mega-Cutter
The government of Indonesia has dispatched a naval vessel to keep an eye on a China Coast Guard mega-cutter which has been loitering in the Indonesian EEZ, the head of the Indonesian Navy told media over the weekend. China Coast Guard 5901, the world's largest coast guard vessel, has been...
Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel
Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in a resource-rich maritime area, the country's naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.
KEYT
Report: Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover
BANGKOK (AP) — A report says companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities. The report by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar details how the country has stepped up arms production since the army seized power in early 2021, igniting a mass public opposition movement. It says companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East are supporting the military supply chain and urges those businesses to ensure they are not facilitating human rights abuses. The growth of the homegrown arms industry comes as some countries have enforced arms embargoes or sanctions against individuals and companies involved in trading or manufacturing arms.
Senegal opposition leader Sonko to face trial on rape charges
DAKAR, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko will face trial on charges of rape and making death threats to a beauty salon employee in 2021, an investigating judge said in a letter.
CNBC
Indonesia says magnitude 7 quake off Sulawesi, residents flee buildings
A powerful earthquake with a 7.0 magnitude struck off Indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Wednesday, the country's geophysics agency said. The agency said there was no tsunami potential, while the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned of such a risk located within 300 kilometres of the epicentre. A powerful earthquake with...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
msn.com
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
Exclusive: Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid - document
BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar's junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.
8 Croats in court in Zambia on child trafficking charge
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to charges of child trafficking before a magistrates court in Ndola, Zambia. They were named in court documents as Damir Magic, 44, Nadica Magic, 45, Zoran Subosic, 52, Azra Imamovic Subosic, 41, Ladislav Persic, 42, Aleksandra Persic, 40, Noah Kraljevic, 45, and Ivona Kraljevic, 46.
Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The daughter of Thailand's self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago.
Travellers in Peru warned to take ‘particular care’ amid political protests
The UK Foreign Office has issued updated advice for travellers in Peru, amid the worsening of ongoing political protests in the country. Further anti-government protests are expected to start today, Wednesday 4 January, in Cusco, Peru. This Southern Peruvian area leads to popular tourist spots the Inca Trail and Machu Picchu. Train services to these ancient sites have once again been suspended following the rail link’s temporary closure during last year’s protests. In December, the political situation left tourists visiting these places stranded after Peru was announced to be in a state of emergency. Political tensions have been running...
China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
Brazil police find draft decree in ex-minister's house to revert election -source
BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian police found a draft decree in the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro's justice minister that appears to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election he lost, two people familiar with the investigation said on Thursday.
Brazil Travel Advisories Are Piling Up & Brasília Just Had Its Own January 6-Style Uprising
The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and many other countries are warning their citizens to be careful when visiting Brazil after violent protests broke out Sunday over the former president's election loss. Thousands of people supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's ex-president, stormed the Brazillian Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday. Rioters...
