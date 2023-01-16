Read full article on original website
WRIC TV
Video shows soldiers tossing bodies on fire in Mozambique
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of the Southern African Development Community military mission in Mozambique are being investigated after a video circulated on social media showing them throwing bodies on a pile of burning rubble, officials said Tuesday. The soldiers are part of the mission deployed by the 16-nation regional...
Indonesia sends warship to monitor Chinese coast guard vessel
Indonesia has deployed a warship to its North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel that has been active in a resource-rich maritime area, the country's naval chief said on Saturday of an area that both countries claim as their own.
maritime-executive.com
Indonesian Navy Keeps an Eye on China Coast Guard Mega-Cutter
The government of Indonesia has dispatched a naval vessel to keep an eye on a China Coast Guard mega-cutter which has been loitering in the Indonesian EEZ, the head of the Indonesian Navy told media over the weekend. China Coast Guard 5901, the world's largest coast guard vessel, has been...
KEYT
Report: Myanmar arms industry growing after army takeover
BANGKOK (AP) — A report says companies from at least 13 countries have helped Myanmar build up its capacity to produce weapons that are being used to commit atrocities. The report by the Special Advisory Council for Myanmar details how the country has stepped up arms production since the army seized power in early 2021, igniting a mass public opposition movement. It says companies in the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Middle East are supporting the military supply chain and urges those businesses to ensure they are not facilitating human rights abuses. The growth of the homegrown arms industry comes as some countries have enforced arms embargoes or sanctions against individuals and companies involved in trading or manufacturing arms.
Sea ‘a graveyard’ as number of Rohingya fleeing Bangladesh by boat soars
UN figures show number of those attempting to escape horrendous conditions in refugee camps increased from 700 in 2021 to over 3,500 in 2022
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
Gut-wrenching video shows plane moments before fatal Nepal crash killing 68
Moments after an aircraft crashed in Nepal Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 passengers aboard, gut-wrenching footage showed the plane engulfed in flames, and black smoke billowing above the wreckage. Clips of the horrifying aftermath posted online showed the wreckage still ablaze as rescue workers recovered bodies from a gorge the plane crashed into while landing at a newly opened airport in the resort town of Pokhara. The chilling images showed scores of rescue workers, Nepali soldiers and onlookers gathered at the site of the crash — the Himalayan country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Other...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Passenger’s Horror Video Shows Fiery Jet Crash in Nepal That Killed 68
Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions and footage of a plane crash.In the minutes before a commercial jet plunged into a gorge in central Nepal on Sunday morning, killing at least 68 of the 72 people on board, one passenger was reportedly streaming on Facebook Live—and captured the fiery crash from within the aircraft.The 100-second clip, shot by an unidentified male passenger, was shared widely across social media in the hours after the Yeti Airlines jet’s crash. Sitting in a window seat, the man films a view of the city below; then, as the plane loses control and the...
Brazil's Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress, top court and presidential offices, a swift escalation in the probe that shows the ex-leader could face legal consequences for an extremist movement he helped build.
Daughter of Thailand's exiled former PM Thaksin to seek premiership
BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The daughter of Thailand's self-exiled former leader Thaksin Shinawatra has declared her readiness to run for prime minister in an election this year, as the main opposition seeks to regain power after being ousted in a coup eight years ago.
msn.com
Girlfriend's gut-wrenching tribute to man killed in Nepal plane crash
Slide 1 of 12: The grief-stricken family and girlfriend of a man who died in a devastating plane crash in Nepal have paid tribute to the Sydney teacher, saying he always 'lived life to the fullest.' Myron William Love (pictured), 29, was onboard the ATR72 Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the plane crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at the newly opened airport in the popular resort town.
Exclusive: Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid - document
BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar's junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.
Gunmen kidnap 32 people from southern Nigeria train station
YENAGOA, NIGERIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria's southern Edo state, the governor's office said on Sunday.
China condemns Kabul attack, hopes Afghan govt can protect citizens of all countries
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China strongly condemns the Kabul attack and hopes the Afghan government can protect citizens from all countries, including Chinese nationals, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular daily briefing on Thursday.
Brazil police find draft decree in ex-minister's house to revert election -source
BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian police found a draft decree in the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro's justice minister that appears to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election he lost, two people familiar with the investigation said on Thursday.
Five including a 2-year-old dead in military’s church attacks in Myanmar
Five people were killed and several injured after the military launched airstrikes on churches in two villages in Myanmar.A mother and her two-year-old daughter were among the dead, it was reported.Local media said that the military destroyed two churches in two villages inhabited largely by ethnic Karen on Thursday.According to the Karen Women’s Organisation and the Free Burma Rangers, the dead from the air strikes on villages in Karen state’s Mutraw district also included the pastor of a Baptist church, a Catholic deacon and a church layman.Another woman and her child were wounded in a second village, they said.“Air...
Stop the Steal Leader Says Jan. 6 Influenced Brazil, Pakistan and Malaysia
Ali Alexander told an interviewer it was "really good" that the January 6 narrative had spread around the world.
Taiwan premier, cabinet submit resignations
TAIPEI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang submitted his resignation along with that of his cabinet to President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday, he announced on his Facebook page, ahead a widely expected government reshuffle.
UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge
British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda.Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting a lawsuit from several asylum-seekers, aid groups and a border officials’ union. The same judges said Monday that the claimants can challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.No date has been set for the appeal hearing.The Conservative government struck a deportation agreement with...
