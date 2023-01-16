Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Harrison County Man who was Veteran, Owned Area Business and Bar, Joseph R. Toothman, Passes at 70
Joseph R. Toothman Jr. — (12/16/52-1/13/23), 70, went to take his place in Heaven with the Lord following an extended illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Joseph R. Toothman Sr. and Mary Goodrich-Toothman in Phoenix Hollow, WV. He is survived by...
Bridgeport Woman, Former Harrison County Educator among 28 Indicted by Taylor County Grand Jury
A Bridgeport woman and former Harrison County educator among 28 individuals indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury’s January session, according to information provided by Prosecuting Attorney Rich Bord. Julie Ann Bargo is the local woman in question. The 47-year-old is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Tree shatters school bus window during Marion County crash
Crews were called to a crash near Barrackville where a tree shattered a school bus' back windshield.
Identify of Man who Broke into Harrison County Home and Shot Individual Released; Held at NCWVRJ
A Fairmont man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Gypsy man’s home and shot him on Monday. Deputies were dispatched to a home on First Street in Gypsy around 3:15 on Monday in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint. The victim told...
$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
Two Harrison County schools get new PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
Broadway Musical "ON YOUR FEET!" Coming to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in April
The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, are bringing the national tour of the Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! to downtown Clarksburg on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
Vehicle narrowly misses going into river after crash in Randolph County
Over the weekend, a vehicle narrowly missed going into the Elk River after crashing over an embankment in snowy conditions, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department.
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
Former Taylor County principal indicted on child neglect, firearm charges
Indictments were returned against 28 people by the January 2023 Grand Jury in Taylor County, including those against a former area principal.
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
DHHR Reports 885 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,785
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Tuesday, Jan. 17) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 630,808 with an increase of 885 new cases since the last update. Tuesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
One arrested following Preston County pursuit
Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
Op-Ed: West Virginia needs to be prepared to protect West Virginians
Last week, the Dominion Post in Morgantown inexplicably attacked my gubernatorial campaign announcement where I said the Governor of West Virginia needs to protect our citizens, our businesses, and our communities from rogue DC policies. I meant what I said. One would think Morgantown’s hometown newspaper might want a governor...
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50
According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment
The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
