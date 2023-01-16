ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBOY 12 News

$5,000 reward posted for info on bald eagle shooter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A $5,000 reward was posted for information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Randolph county that resulted in the partial amputation of the bird’s wing. The money for the reward was put up by a North Carolina non-profit organization called Help Asheville Bears (HAB), which routinely posts rewards for […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Two Harrison County schools get new PRO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a new prevention resource officer patrolling the halls of two local elementary schools. Deputy D.J. Navarini is now the PRO at Norwood Elementary and Nutter Fort Elementary. He’s one of the first in the state to have that role. Navarini was on road...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Broadway Musical "ON YOUR FEET!" Coming to Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in April

The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County and the Barbara B. Highland Fund for the Arts, in partnership with The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, are bringing the national tour of the Broadway musical ON YOUR FEET! to downtown Clarksburg on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center, located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Officers respond to reported standoff in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: The standoff has ended. West Virginia State Police tell 5 News a press release will be sent out with more information. Officers are responding to a reported active standoff situation in Fairmont. It started around 3 p.m. Sunday. 911 officials say Pleasant Valley Rd. is...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

One arrested following Preston County pursuit

Preston County, W.Va. One arrest has been made following a pursuit in Preston County on Thursday. Police observed Kevin Mayor, 69, sitting in the parking lot of a business he was barred from entering. When the mayor left the parking lot on Route 7, he refused to stop when police tried to pull him over.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead as Result of Recent Collision on Route 50

According to WBOY, one person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County Thursday evening. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment

The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
