Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Chicago

How to Watch 49ers Vs. Cowboys Divisional Round Game

How to watch 49ers vs. Cowboys divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for a playoff rematch at Levi’s Stadium?. One year after the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round, the two sides are set to battle once again in the divisional round.
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Chicago

NFL Free Agents 2023: Ranking Top 10 Quarterbacks

NFL free agents 2023: Ranking top 10 quarterbacks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Teams looking for quarterback help this offseason will have no shortage of options. From superstars to solid backups, there are a number of intriguing signal-callers scheduled to become free agents this spring. Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady are the biggest names on the list, but Geno Smith and Daniel Jones should get plenty of attention after solid seasons in which they led their respective teams to playoff berths.
NBC Chicago

Five Possible Lamar Jackson Destinations This NFL Offseason

Five possible Lamar Jackson destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The league’s best free agent now sees his future hang in the balance. With the Baltimore Ravens out of the NFL playoffs after a 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jackson’s future with the franchise that drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018 is up in the air.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Jaguars Vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The AFC’s top seed is ready to get its playoff run underway. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week and will kick off the NFL’s divisional round on their home turf. Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in part because of the canceled Bills-Bengals game from Week 17, but the team was also scalding hot entering the postseason. Andy Reid’s squad has only lost two games since September and ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Rob Gronkowski Blasts Aaron Rodgers for ‘MVP' Comments

Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski. On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

How Bears Will Transition From Ted Phillips to Kevin Warren

How Bears will transition from Phillips to Warren originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears introduced Kevin Warren as their new president/CEO on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean he’s already hit the ground running leading the organization. Now, Warren says he’s in “information download” mode. That means meeting up with both Ted Phillips and Ryan Poles to get up to speed with all the details on where the Bears stand in both business and football. The bulk of that work will begin next week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month

Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Titans, Cardinals Hire GMs; Ian Cunningham Back to the Bears

Titans, Cardinals hire GMs; Cunningham back to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have completed their findings for their next general managers. And neither of their selections included Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. Despite receiving interviews with each organization, including a second...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

