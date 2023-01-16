BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. "It's really very hard," a relative of the victim told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is too short."This investigation comes more than three weeks...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO