Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two Teens Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two 16-year-old males were shot yesterday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 5900 Block of Radecke Avenue shortly before 6 pm to investigate the report of a shooting. There, police found two 16-year-old males, both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Northeast Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2444, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Two Teens Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Subway Security: Another man dies following attack near a Baltimore metro stop
BALTIMORE -- A man has died after someone attacked him with a sharp object near the Upton metro stop in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the area received multiple reports of a cutting in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:35 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a man with cuts to the chest, according to authorities.An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma where medical personnel pronounced him dead. "It's really very hard," a relative of the victim told WJZ. "Gotta stop the violence. Life is too short."This investigation comes more than three weeks...
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
School violence becomes rising concern in Baltimore County
School violence will be a big topic at the next Baltimore County school board meeting on January 17th.
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebrew.com
Pregnant woman rear-ended by Baltimore cop to get $190,000
Officer Brendan R. Brown plowed into the stopped vehicle, “causing significant damage,” according to the settlement sheet. A woman rear-ended by a Baltimore police officer while stopped at a red light will be awarded $190,000 by the Board of Estimates tomorrow. The settlement ends a lawsuit, originally set...
18-year-old charged in murder of younger brother
Charging documents provide new details on the shooting that killed 8-year-old Dylan King on Dec. 30, 2022.
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business
Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
Maryland inauguration draws overflow crowd with diverse backgrounds
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The inauguration of Wes Moore as the first black governor in Maryland history drew an overflow crowd Wednesday that filled the street for a full city block beyond the state house. The adjacent lawyer’s mall was also filled to capacity with ticketed guests. Many other...
Nottingham MD
Mother, 2 children reported missing from Essex area
UPDATE: Tori Manuel and her two children have been located. ———- ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a mother and her two children who have gone missing. Tori Manuel, 27, is 5’2” tall and weighs 200 pounds. She was last seen in the...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
