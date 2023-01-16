Today in Entertainment History: "Bonanza" ended

On Jan. 16, 1942, actor Carole Lombard, her mother and about 20 other people were killed when their plane crashed near Las Vegas. They were returning from a war-bond promotion tour.

In 1957, the Cavern Club opened in Liverpool, England. It became famous as the place where The Beatles were a house band.

In 1964, the musical “Hello, Dolly!” starring Carol Channing opened on Broadway.

In 1970, The Who began a tour of European opera houses, performing excerpts from the rock opera “Tommy.”

In 1973, the last episode of “Bonanza” aired on NBC.

In 1976, the live album “Frampton Comes Alive!” by Peter Frampton was released.

In 1980, Paul McCartney was jailed in Tokyo after customs agents found marijuana in his luggage. Exactly four years later, he was arrested for marijuana possession in Barbados.

In 1990, actors Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers released a statement that said they were ending their three-year marriage.

In 1991, The Byrds and Wilson Pickett were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Other inductees that year were LaVern Baker, John Lee Hooker, The Impressions, Jimmy Reed and Ike and Tina Turner.

In 1996, Jamaican authorities opened fire on Jimmy Buffett’s seaplane, mistaking it for a drug trafficker’s plane. U2 singer Bono was with Buffett, but neither one was hurt.

Also in 1996, Wayne Newton performed his 25,000th Las Vegas show. Newton had performed more shows as a headliner in Las Vegas than any other entertainer.

In 2015, Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson announced the band’s breakup. The Black Crowes had broken up twice before.

Today’s birthdays: Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 89. Singer Barbara Lynn is 81. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 80. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner of The Marvelettes is 79. Country singer Jim Stafford is 79. Radio host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 76. Director John Carpenter (“Halloween” films) is 75. Actor-dancer Debbie Allen is 73. Singer Maxine Jones of En Vogue is 64. Singer Sade (shah-DAY’) is 64. Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 64. Bassist Paul Webb of Talk Talk is 61. Actor David Chokachi (CHOH’-kuh-chee) (“Baywatch”) is 55. Comedian Jonathan Mangum (“Whose Line Is It Anyway,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 52. Actor Richard T. Jones (“The Rookie,” “Judging Amy”) is 51. Actor Josie Davis (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 50. Supermodel Kate Moss is 49. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns,” ″Hamilton”) is 43. Guitarist James Young of The Eli Young Band is 43. Guitarist Nick Valensi of The Strokes is 42. Actor Renee Felice Smith (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 38.