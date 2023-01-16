ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner's Rulings: 1/16

The Lucas County Coroner has ruled in the following deaths:

Paul Fenton 61, of Jasper, Mich., Jan. 23, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt-force injuries from vehicle accident.

Tavon Fields, 18, of Toledo, May 14, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Marc Figueroa, 26, of Adrian, Feb. 19, in the 1700 block of Toll Gate, Maumee. Accidental, fentanyl toxicity.

Steven Fortner, 56, of Toledo, Jan. 13, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on South Detroit. Accidental, aspiration pneumonia due to choking incident.

Quintin Freeman, 36, of Perrysburg, Feb. 13, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (amphetamine and Fentanyl).

Brittany Fronk, 33, of Toledo, March 30, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental fentanyl toxicity.

Lynn Geiman, 68, of Monroe, April 1, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, anoxic encephalopathy due to choking on food.

Amy Godwin, 45, of Toledo, Jan. 17, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl).

Melquisadec Gomez-Martinez, 48, April 3, 800 block of Orchard. Accidental, fentanyl toxicity.

Forrest Gray, 44, of Brooklyn, N.Y., March 15, in Maumee. Accidental, inhalation injury with thermal burns due to motor vehicle accident with fire.

Oral Harris, 92, of Toledo, Dec. 28, at Spring Meadows extended care facility in Holland. Accidental, pneumonia due to complications of multiple spinal fractures; deceased had an unwitnessed fall.

Montell Henert, 33, of Toledo, Jan. 15, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (principally fentanyl).

Daniel Howe, 65, of Toledo, March 9, at home. Accidental, fentanyl toxicity.

Desire Hughes, 7 months, April 27, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, gunshot wound to the chest.

Tammie Huth, 55, of Toledo, Feb. 21, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, blunt-force injury to the chest; deceased fell outside while intoxicated.

Sabrina Huther-Hoffman, 22, of Erie, Mich., March 20, in the 300 block of Boles. Accidental, combined drug toxicity.

Michael Ingels, 83, of Monroe, Feb. 14, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, pneumonia due to multiple blunt-force injuries from vehicle accident.

Eugene Jackson, 74, of Dayton, April 3, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, blunt-force head injuries; deceased fell into concrete wall playing handball.

Brooke Jacoby, 38, of Toledo, Feb. 27, at Sunshine Group Home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (diphenhydramine and Fluoxetine).

Xzavier Johnson, 31, of Toledo, Feb. 23, in the 100 block of Central. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (ethanol, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine).

Derrick Kimble, 29, of Toledo, April 25, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Homicide, gunshot wound to chest.

Aaron Knorr, 45, of Toledo, April 14, at home. Accidental, fentanyl toxicity.

Heath Koepplinger, 50, of Maumee, date not listed, in the 1000 block of West River, Maumee, Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Cory Konz, 34, of Sylvania, March 20, in the 5600 block of Aspen. Accidental, combined drug toxicity.

Kenneth Leposky, 68, of Toledo, Jan. 6, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, thermal body burns and smoke inhalation; deceased was in house fire.

Dock Lewallen, 61, of Sylvania, Dec. 26, 2021, at ProMedica Flower Hospital. Accidental, peritonitis due to perforated large bowel due to complications of colonoscopy.

Jessus Lopez, 36, of Toledo, April 25, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Homicide, multiple gunshot wounds.

John Lorenzen, 38, of Toledo, March 12, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine and fentanyl).

Dalano Lumpkin, 29, of Toledo, March 21, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt-force injuries from motorcycle accident.

Ricky Luster, 31, of Toledo, April 16, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, blunt force chest injuries from vehicle accident.

Andrew MacKay, 31, of Sylvania, April 18, at home. Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Mary Mull, 85, of Wauseon, June 21, at University of Toledo Medical Center. Accidental, multiple system organ failure due to right hip fracture; deceased had an unwitnessed fall at home.

Daniel Murphy, 43, of Toledo, Jan. 30, at ProMedica Flower Hospital. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine and fentanyl).

Nora Newton, 8 weeks, of Toledo, March 5, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Undetermined, sudden unexpected infant death.

Dan Ngur, 71, of Sylvania, April 18, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, positional asphyxia.

Rosalyn Novotney, 83, of Toledo, June 27, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Accidental, left hip fracture exacerbating multiple medical comorbidities.

Nelda Ormsdy, 53, of Woodville, Dec. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, complications of probable cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Jana Pawlinski, 59, of Swanton, Jan. 24, 2021, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital. Undetermined multidrug intoxication.

Marquise Pitts, 27, of Toledo, April 1, in the 2200 block of Bishopgate. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine and fentanyl).

Carlisha Poole, 23, of Toledo, Jan. 4, 2022, in 800 block of Butler. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (principally fentanyl).

Nora Pryba, 76, of Swanton, Feb. 17, at home. Homicide, multiple homicidal methods (blunt-force head injuries, thermal burns injuries, smoke inhalation).

Patricia Reilly, 81, of Pemberville, Ohio, June 22, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Accidental, left tibia fracture complicating multiple medical comorbidities; deceased fell at extended care facility.

Junita Rice, 83, of Toledo, Jan 5, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. Accidental, multiple blunt-force injuries from vehicle accident.

Richard Rombkowski, 85, of Toledo, June 22, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. Accidental, multiple medical comorbidities exacerbated by blunt-force head injury from falls.

Charles Scherger, 72, of Fostoria, June 29, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Accidental, blunt-force head injuries due to a fall.

Louis Takacs, 77, of Oregon, March 11, at home. Suicide, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Joshua Thomas, 31, of Toledo, Nov. 22, 2021, at home. Accidental, hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Michele Vergote, 58, of Toledo, April 11, at home. Accidental, exacerbation of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease by drug usage.

Jordan Wealleans, 36, of Toledo, March 12, at home. Accidental, cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Cayvon Wells, 21, of Toledo, May 15, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Homicide, gunshot wound to the left thigh.

Colleen Wyrick, 39, of Toledo, March 10, at home. Accidental, combined drug toxicity (cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl, parafluorofentanyl).

Erik Young, 31, of Oregon, Jan. 15, 2022, at home. Suicide, deceased hanged himself.

