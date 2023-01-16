Brian LaPoint (1978-2023)

Brian LaPoint, a talented laborer and devoted family man who loved the outdoors, died Jan. 12 at his Swanton home surrounded by family. He was 44.

He was diagnosed with colon cancer in September, which had quickly metastasized to his liver and lungs, his wife, Julie, said.

Mr. LaPoint was born in Toledo and brought up in Whitehouse, where he and his friends grew up playing football, riding dirt bikes, and enjoying campfires.

Following his graduation from Anthony Wayne High School in 1997, he joined the Laborers Local 500 union and began working for the Dotson Company, a family-owned general contracting business, operated by the family of his childhood friend Don Dotson. During his 23 years of service, Mr. LaPoint completed a variety of projects while also working alongside Mr. Dotson, whose grandfather, father, and uncles founded the company.

“He was the best guy in the whole world to be with,” Mr. Dotson said. “He was the first guy to get there and the most knowledgeable guy I’ve been around.”

While Mr. LaPoint routinely took on home projects, he also lent his talent to others whenever he could, whether it was helping to build a deck or work on a project at his children’s school, his wife said.

“He enjoyed working with his hands, he enjoyed building things, and he had so many friends,” Mrs. LaPoint said. “He was always outside. He never just sat down and relaxed. He was always doing something.”

Mrs. LaPoint, whose maiden name is Jablonski, met her future husband during her senior year of high school. The couple dated for over two years before becoming engaged, and then waited an additional two-plus years before getting married on July 31, 2004.

Although quiet in nature, Mr. LaPoint had a quick sense of humor and a lengthy list of one-liners and movie quotes that he routinely rattled off, she said.

“He balanced me out because I was the loud crazy, and he was the gentle giant quiet guy,” Mrs. LaPoint said. “I loved his laugh, his smile, and how much he cared about other people.”

Many summer days were spent at a seasonal campsite at Woodbridge Campground in Paulding, Ohio, where Mr. LaPoint enjoyed swimming, playing with his children, and catching catfish.

“Everybody would call him the catfish whisperer; he would fish well into the night, just sitting out with a lantern on our site,” she said.

Longtime friends Sarah and Brad Godwin, also of Swanton, maintain an adjacent campsite where they spent many weekends together throughout the summer season.

“The campsite was Brian’s happy place,” Mrs. Godwin said.

She and Mrs. LaPoint were high school friends and their husbands became fast friends followed by their boys, who are the same age. Through the years, two families have shared many experiences together, including holidays and birthdays, Mrs. Godwin said.

“We’re very tight, we consider each other family,” Mrs. Godwin said. “Brian was selfless. He was a very simple, no-fuss guy, and he was very hardworking and very loyal.”

Mr. LaPoint was also an avid deer hunter, until his children, now 11 and 14, were born, at which time he focused his attention on them, his wife said. Never missing the chance to see his son wrestle, Mr. LaPoint also helped coach his son’s baseball team. He would also leave work early if needed to see his daughter play in one of her volleyball, basketball, or travel softball games, she said.

“Everything he did was for our kids,” Mrs. LaPoint said. “They were his priority and importance in everything.”

Mr. LaPoint was born Dec. 18, 1978 to Rick and Ruth LaPoint, of Whitehouse.

They survive him along with Mr. LaPoint’s wife Julie; son, Drew; daughter, Lainee; sister Michelle Bergstrom; and brother, Tim LaPoint.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.