Editorial: Ohio, still a space pioneer

By The Blade Editorial Board
 3 days ago

Having two NASA installations in northern Ohio is a plum for the state and the greater Toledo region.

Ohio, whose 20th century history boasts three of the greatest names in space exploration — John Glenn, Neil Armstrong, and Eugene Kranz — is playing its part in the 21st century as well.

That fact was underscored by the visit of NASA Administrator Bill Nelson to the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland last week. Glenn is researching tires made of flexible metal for the lunar surface, among other things.

Mr. Nelson talked there about the role that NASA Glenn is playing in NASA’s plans for trips to the moon and to Mars.

Mr. Nelson’s visit included the unveiling of a doglike robot called Astro. We are told this robot will inspect parts of NASA Glenn that are too loud for humans to enter. We trust it has been programmed not to bite.

Mr. Nelson’s visit highlighted the recent successful Artemis trip that circled the moon in preparation for a landing by four astronauts.

About a year and a half ago, Mr. Nelson was a visitor to NASA’s Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in nearby Sandusky when it was dedicated in honor of Mr. Armstrong.

The Armstrong test facility is part of NASA Glenn, one of 10 research centers NASA has around the country.

The Armstrong facility was formerly known as Plum Brook.

According to NASA, the space agency contributed $2.4 billion to Ohio’s economy in 2021, nearly $301 million of which has come directly from its moon-to-Mars exploration efforts.

NASA Glenn has a staff of more than 3,200 civil servants and support contractors, and a $900 million annual budget.

Greater investments in the Ohio facilities are expected as the Artemis program and Orion testing continues. The Glenn and Armstrong facilities figure in the space agency’s electricity and propulsion research.

The proximity of the two such cutting-edge research sites to greater Toledo is an opportunity for engineering, aeronautic, academic, and military synergy in our region.

That means higher quality jobs and key roles in the nation’s — and the world’s — future infrastructure.

