AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EST

Nepal mourns after deadly plane crash kills at least 66

POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday as rescue workers resumed the search for six missing people a day after a plane to a tourist town crashed into a gorge while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 66 of the 72 people aboard in the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades. Authorities revised the death toll from Sunday’s 68 after a recount early Monday morning, said Tek Bahadur K.C., a senior administrative officer. Rescue workers at the site are also scouring the crash site for the flight data recorder for more clues on what caused the crash.

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says the U.S. military’s new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces has begun in Germany. The goal is getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks. Gen. Mark Milley says the troops being trained left Ukraine a few days ago to head to Germany. The so-called combined arms training is aimed at honing the skills of the Ukrainian forces so they will be better prepared to launch an offensive or counter any surge in Russian attacks. Milley spoke Sunday to reporters traveling with him to Brussels.

House GOP demands visitor logs in Biden classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly empowered House Republicans are demanding the White House turn over all information related to its searches that have uncovered classified documents at President Joe Biden’s home and former office. That request comes in the wake of a new disclosure by the White House over the weekend of more records found at the president's Delaware residence. In a letter Sunday to the White House, the chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee says he wants to see the documents and communications related to the searches. Also sought are visitor logs of the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

DNIPRO, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 30, according to the national emergencies service. Crews that worked through the frigid night scrambled on Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of the wrecked multi-story building. The deaths reported there were the most civilians killed in one place since a Sept. 30 strike in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. Russia also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday, ending a two-week lull in the widespread airstrikes it has launched since October. Russia on Sunday acknowledged the missile strikes but didn't mention the Dnipro apartment building.

A loving dad and his injured son pay war's costs in Ukraine

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a Ukrainian hospital ward for wounded soldiers, where daylight barely penetrates, a father talks to his injured son for hours. Serhii Shumei feels that caring for his son, Vitalii, is his contribution to Ukraine's war effort. Vitalii, a 34-year-old long-range anti-aircraft missile commander, was wounded in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. The Donbas has become synonymous with horrific losses in ongoing fighting for both Ukraine and Russia. Neither side is saying how many casualties they're taking. But from the stream of wounded soldiers that are coming off frontlines to hospitals like the one where Vitalii lies, it’s evident the costs are severe.

In tornado-ravaged Selma, prayers of thanks

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The Sunday after a tornado devastated much of the historic city of Selma, church congregations raised up prayers of gratitude for lives spared and prayers of comfort for lives lost elsewhere to the storm that tore across the South. The tornado destroyed the daycare at Crosspoint Christian Church, but the 70 children inside were unharmed after workers got them inside the bathrooms. The Rev. Leodis Strong, who pastors the historic Brown Chapel AME Church, said many in the community are hurting, but they will rely on faith and each other to get through this.

GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems. And that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them. Former President Donald Trump has promoted a false narrative since losing the 2020 election that fluctuating results caused by late-arriving mail-in ballots are a sign of fraud. In Ohio, Republican lawmakers say that even if Trump’s claims aren’t true, the skepticism those claims have caused among conservatives about the accuracy of election results justifies imposing new limits.

Wealth looms big as ever in post-scandal college admissions

In the wake of the college admissions bribery scandal, experts say there’s little evidence that it stirred significant change in the world of college admissions. Schools such as the University of Southern California tweaked rules to prevent misconduct, but critics say the outsize roles of wealth, class and race loom as large as ever. College admissions officials see the case an outlier, led by a small number of bad actors. But others say it revealed how the wealthy are favored in admissions. Education scholar Julie Park at the University of Maryland said it showed how “privilege is just really baked into the system in many ways.”

Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in The Strip off University Boulevard near campus. He said 23-year-old Jamea Harris of the Birmingham area was shot and killed. The 21-year-old Miles and 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The university says Miles has been removed from the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. He was a reserve forward.

NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history on Saturday. No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs. A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills hang on for a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. One more game in the round remains: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.