AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:04 a.m. EST

Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley’s fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. But he was stood up by Germaine Pratt and stripped by fellow linebacker Logan Wilson. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and the defensive end took off down the field for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history.

Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants in a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round. The Vikings took their first loss in a one-score game of the season. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants defense finished off the franchise’s first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago. The Giants advanced to play at No. 1 seed and division rival Philadelphia.

Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and the Buffalo Bills rallied for a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday. Three weeks earlier, the Bills' game at Cincinnati was suspended and ultimately canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's heart stopped on the field. Hamlin is recovering.

NFL playoffs: No lead safe, drama abounds in wild weekend

The Buffalo Bills blew a 17-point advantage before recovering to win. That narrow escape came less than 24 hours after the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-point deficit and pulled off one of the most stunning comeback victories in playoff history on Saturday. No lead is safe and the drama abounds so far in the NFL playoffs. A loaded Sunday schedule saw the Bills hang on for a 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants upset the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 and the Cincinnati Bengals hang on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17. One more game in the round remains: Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

Hamlin cheers on Bills from home, says 'heart is with' team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati two weeks ago, was cheering via Twitter from home Sunday during Buffalo’s wild-card playoff home game against the Miami Dolphins. Hamlin tweeted less than an hour before kickoff, saying there is nothing he wants more than to be with his teammates. But he says he is supporting them from home as he focuses on his recovery. Hamlin visited teammates at the Bills' stadium on Saturday.

Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in The Strip off University Boulevard near campus. He said 23-year-old Jamea Harris of the Birmingham area was shot and killed. The 21-year-old Miles and 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The university says Miles has been removed from the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. He was a reserve forward.

UGa football player killed in wreck after title celebration

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member have been killed in a car wreck hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship. The school announced their deaths and said two other members of the football program were injured in the crash. They were not immediately identified but the school said both were in stable condition. The 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Chandler LeCroy, was transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries. She worked as a recruiting analyst for the Bulldogs.

Si Woo Kim rallies with big finish to win Sony Open

HONOLULU (AP) — Si Woo Kim delivered another come-from-behind win in Hawaii on the PGA Tour. This wasn't nearly as stunning as last week on Kapalua when Jon Rahm overcame a six-shot deficit to beat Collin Morikawa. Kim was three behind and shot 64 to beat Hayden Buckley by one shot in the Sony Open. Kim produced an unlikely birdie-birdie finish at Waialae for his fourth career victory. He chipped in from 30 feet behind the 17th green. And then he hit out of a fairway bunker onto the 18th green for a two-putt birdie. Buckley missed a 12-foot birdie for a playoff.

No Roger or Serena: Australian Open starts minus 2 big stars

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The 2023 edition of the Australian Open is not the first Grand Slam tournament to be contested without Roger Federer or Serena Williams, of course. That was the case at the 2022 edition of the Australian Open, too, to name just one example. What is different now is that this marks the first major tournament since the two larger-than-the-game, larger-than-life figures, both 41 years old, and with a combined 43 Slam singles championships and years’ worth of weeks at No. 1 in the rankings, announced they would be retiring. So while in years past, one absence or another was met with shrugs, there is a concreteness about it all now.

Brady plays down his perfect record against favored Cowboys

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady isn’t fazed by being a home underdog in the NFL playoffs for the first time in his career. After all, no one has enjoyed more postseason success than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who begins his quest for a record eighth ring when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys in a NFC wild-card matchup Monday night. Brady owns a slew of playoff records, including most games played, wins, passing yards and touchdown passes. The 45-year-old quarterback has one more thing going for him — the Cowboys have never beaten him. Not that Brady believes career accomplishments or being 7-0 against America’s Team will have any bearing on Monday night.