Restaurant Inspections: 1/16

Recently released inspections reports of Lucas County food-service operations.

NO VIOLATIONS:



Towneplace Suites , 2851 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 10.

Taco Bell , 2950 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 10.

Orchard Villa , 2841 Munding, Oregon, inspected Nov. 14.

Ming Moon , 3245 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 14.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar , 3555 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 14.

O.K. Wok , 3165 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 15.

Little Caesar’s Pizza , 2535 Starr, Oregon, inspected Nov. 15.

Honey Baked Ham Company , 3058 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 16.

Lake Shore Memorial Post ​VFW #9816 , 1802 Ashcroft, Oregon, inspected Nov. 21.

Eagles Landing Golf Club , 5530 Bayshore, Oregon, inspected Nov. 21.

Oregon Recreation Department - Soccer , 5330 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Nov. 21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill , 2924 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 30.

Ayden Healthcare of Oregon , 3953 Navarre, Oregon, Dec. 12.

Aerospace & Natural Science Academy of Toledo , 11600 Airport, Swanton, inspected Nov. 15.

Subway , 14241 Airport, Swanton, inspected Dec. 5.

Erin Ann’s , 5661 Main, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 15.

Sylvan Elementary School , 4830 Wickford, Sylvania, Nov. 28.

Subway , 7621 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 28.

Southview High School , 7225 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 28.

Pizza Hut , 7623 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 28.

Northview High School , 5403 Silica, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 28.

Timberstone Junior High School , 9000 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 29.

Hill View Elementary School , 5424 Whiteford, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 29.

Arbor Hills Junior High School , 5334 Whiteford, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 29.

Highland Elementary School , 7720 Erie, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 30.

Central Trail Elementary School , 4321 Mitchaw, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 30.

McCord Junior High School , 4304 N. McCord, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 30.

Speedway , 6700 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 2.

Q-Zar , 5836 Monroe, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 2.

Bambino’s Pizza & Subs , 5155 Main, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 2.

Taco Bell , 7246 W Central, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 2.

Veterans Memorial Field , 5848 Woodrow, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 13.

Rosary Care Center , 6832 Convent, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 13.

Pizza Hut - GM Powertrain , 7623 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 13.

Country Grains , 6808 W. Sylvania , Sylvania, inspected Dec. 13.

Whiteford Elementary School , 4708 Whiteford, inspected Nov. 29.

Rustbelt Coffee , 119 Ontario, inspected Nov. 29.

VIOLATIONS:



Penn Station East Coast Subs , 2963 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 10. Water pressure at the hand-washing sink next to the three-bay sink was insufficient.

Arby’s , 2647 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 15. Pop nozzles at the self-service and drive-up areas’ dispensers were dirty with buildup.

Long John Silver’s , 2412 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Nov. 16. The ice machine’s scoop was stored on a dirty surface between uses.

Wendy’s , 2907 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 17. The ice machine’s apron was dirty with buildup.

McDonald’s , 2908 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Nov. 22. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer at the three-bay sink was too strong.

A & M Sunoco , 1855 Woodville, Oregon, inspected Dec. 1. The hot dog roller unit’s sneeze guard was inadequate.

Bambino’s Pizza & Subs , 3150 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Dec. 1. A bag of pepperoni in the walk-in cooler lacked a required date mark.

Corduroy Carryout , 5781 Corduroy, Oregon, inspected Dec. 7. Foods in the one-door reach-in cooler lacked required date marks.

Sonic Drive-In , 2925 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Dec. 9. The ice machine’s interior was dirty with buildup. Gnats were present in several locations.

Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s , 3219 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Dec. 9. A hand-washing sink had a sanitizer bucket in it and was used as a dump sink. A metal cup with no handles was used improperly as an ice scoop. Time/​temperature sensitive foods in the reach-in refrigerator lacked required date marks.

G.A.F. Society Picnic Building , 3624 Seaman, Oregon, inspected Dec. 9. The ice scoop was stored on top of the ice machine, which is not a sanitized surface.

China One Buffet , 3040 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Dec. 9. The ice machine’s interior was dirty with buildup. Evidence of pests was present.

Deet’s BBQ Truck , 2963 Navarre, Oregon, inspected Dec. 10. The hand-washing sink’s water was shut off. Sausages were hot-holding at an unsafe temperature. Macaroni and cheese and coleslaw were cold holding at unsafe temperatures.

Ottawa Hills Junior/​Senior High School, 2532 Evergreen, Ottawa Hills, inspected Nov. 29. The high-temperature dish machine did not get hot enough during its sanitize cycle.

Valleywood Golf Club , 13501 Airport, Swanton, inspected Nov. 10. Salad dressings in the bottom of the prep-top cooler were holding at an unsafe temperature. Ice buildup blocked the cooler’s air flow.

KO’s Garden , 14241 Airport, Swanton, inspected Dec. 5. Beaten egg in the bottom of the prep-top cooler was too warm after being left out of refrigeration during lunch service.

Sunshine Corners Carry Out , 5950 Waterville-Swanton, Swanton, inspected Dec. 8. Employees were not verifiably notified of their duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. A coffee pot was stored improperly in a hand-washing sink. Drawers and cabinets below the coffee station had evidence of mice. No hot water was available at time of inspection.

Old El Camino , 13625 Airport, Swanton, inspected Dec. 8. Sanitizer buckets were stored and filled in the hand-washing sink by the kitchen door to the dining room. Raw meat was stored improperly above cooked meat and pineapple in the cookline’s reach-in cooler. Cut tomatoes, chicken, and shrimp in the drawer cooler were holding at unsafe temperatures because of cooler malfunction.

Marco’s Pizza , 6801 W. Central, Sylvania, inspected Nov. 29. Quaternary ammonium sanitizer in the wipe-cloth bucket tested at 0 ppm, while sanitizer dispensed to the three-bay sink was too strong.

Romeo’s Pizza , 7632 W. Sylvania, Sylvania, inspected Dec. 2. A dirty knife was stored on the rack for clean knives. A dirty scraper was on a clean utensil board. Dirty lexan pans were stored with clean items. Spray bottles lacked labels.

Bambino’s Pizza , 1515 Eleanor, inspected Nov. 28. The small mixer’s underside was dirty with buildup. Chili and taco meat were reheated inadequately before being placed in the warmer. Hot dogs in the prep cooler were held past their expiration date. Cheesecakes lacked required date marks. Chlorine sanitizer was too strong. A bottle was placed between the prep sink’s drain and pipe, leaving no proper air gap to prevent sewage backflow.

Tim Hortons , 1801 W. Laskey, inspected Nov. 29. The dry cappuccino machine was filthy inside and there was buildup under the coffee filter baskets.

Subway , 7007 W. Central, inspected Nov. 29. Chlorine sanitizer tested at 0 ppm.

The Olive Garden , 5120 Monroe, inspected Nov. 29. A drawer of spaghetti was overfilled, resulting in it being too warm and causing the noodles to touch the drawer’s interior surfaces. A pan of food was stored directly on top of a pan of cheese.

Madison Market , 901 Madison, inspected Nov. 29. Sanitizer in the three-bay sink tested at 0 ppm and no sanitizer wipe bucket was set up. Hamburgers in the chest freezer were uncovered. Dirty dishes were stored in the prep sink. Chicken in a prep cooler was cooled too slowly. Chili, cube chicken, and ranch dressing in refrigeration were holding at unsafe temperatures. Several desserts, chicken, and sandwiches in refrigeration lacked required date marks.

Leroy & Margaret’s Suds and Grub , 5131 Heatherdowns, inspected Nov. 29. The person-in-charge failed to ensure employees maintain proper food temperatures during hot and cold storage. A dirty pan was stored as if clean. Multiple items in both sides of the make table were holding at unsafe temperatures. Items in the walk-in cooler lacked required date marks. Spray bottles containing pink liquid lacked labels. Gnats were present by the mop sink.

Gordon Food Service , 5735 W. Central, inspected Nov. 29. Raw shell eggs were stored improperly above a box of orange juice.

Gas & Express Mart , 2955 Monroe, inspected Nov. 29. The person-in-charge failed to ensure employees properly sanitize equipment and utensils and was unable to explain the procedure for doing so. Employees were not verifiably informed of their duty to report illnesses relevant to food safety. Back stock and a shopping cart blocked access to the hand-washing sink. The ice scoop was dirty. The ice machine’s interior was dirty with moldy and slimy buildup. Poisonous or toxic materials were displayed above food on aisle shelves.