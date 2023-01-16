ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby

Things got chippy between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Brook Lopez found himself in a lot of trouble after he was unable to contain his emotions during a heated juncture in the game. The Bucks big man was forced to take an early shower after getting himself ejected from the […] The post Bucks’ Brook Lopez left furious in heated altercation with Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure

Los Angeles Dodgers’ power-hitting infielder Max Muncy recently discussed a number of topics in an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Muncy notably commented on the Dodgers’ signing of JD Martinez as well as Justin Turner’s departure. “That one hurt,” Muncy said of Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “With JT (Justin […] The post Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision

For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion

The Philadelphia 76ers have been using Tyrese Maxey off the bench of late. What started out as an easing-in period as he made his way back from injury is now a full-blown tactic being employed by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. Rivers initially stated that it was Maxey’s idea to utilize him off the bench […] The post Tyrese Maxey sounds off on harsh reality of Sixers bench demotion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets

There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move

The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade

Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win

Joel Embiid has already been one of the absolute best players in the NBA and is somehow getting even better. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man just continues to light up opponents with ease. In his latest performance, he torched the Los Angeles Clippers to the tune of 41 points in a big victory for the Sixers. […] The post Tyrese Maxey hits public over the head with hilarious Joel Embiid truth bomb after Sixers win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

