Read full article on original website
Related
2023 BAFTAs: Full list of nominations
The 76th annual BAFTA Awards nominations were revealed on January 19, just two days after the deadline for Oscar voters to weigh in with their choices for nominations. Scroll down for the full list 2023 BAFTAs nominations. These awards honoring the best British and international contributions to film will be handed out in London on Feb. 19. That is 11 days before academy members start casting their final ballots. The 95th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 12. In 2021 the BAFTA Awards upended its nominating system and brought back longlists in an effort to increase viewership of all the...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Idaho8.com
Meryl Streep to appear in Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Another legend is about to walk the halls of a certain murder-filled Manhattan apartment building. Meryl Streep is set to appear in the upcoming third season of “Only Murders in the Building,” Hulu confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. The casting news first surfaced on “Only Murders” star and...
Idaho8.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar recalls being labeled ‘difficult’ during ‘Buffy’ years
Sarah Michelle Gellar isn’t afraid to embrace the idea of a comeback, and is excited to be back playing to her strengths. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star, who largely stepped away from the spotlight in 2014 to focus on her family, is starring in and executive producing the new Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack,” which is being billed as a teen-focused supernatural thriller, much like the iconic series for which she’s most known.
Idaho8.com
Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’
“Ghost” might be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum. The “Magic Mike” star revealed in a new Vanity Fair interview that his production company, Free Association, has the rights to the iconic Patrick Swayze film, and he is mulling a remake. The original 1990 movie...
Idaho8.com
Vin Diesel is not in ‘Avatar’ sequels, producer clarifies
Sounds like people may have been too fast and furious when it comes to casting Vin Diesel in the “Avatar” sequels. It was April 2019 when Diesel posted a video on his verified Instagram account with “Avatar” director James Cameron saying the two were on the top-secret set of the movie franchise sequels.
Idaho8.com
Celebrity co-chairs of 2023’s Met Gala unveiled
Singer Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer and actors Penélope Cruz and Michaela Coel will join Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala. The celebrity quartet was unveiled Wednesday by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, whose Costume Institute serves as the beneficiary of...
Idaho8.com
Beyond nostalgia, ‘Night Court’ doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around
Revivals seldom come less ambitious than “Night Court,” which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a show that does little to reflect the passage of time. There’s plenty of nostalgia in the concept and execution, which doesn’t make much of a case for sticking around beyond the premiere.
Comments / 0