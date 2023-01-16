Read full article on original website
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
12 Types of Passive Income That Aren’t Taxable
There are numerous ways to earn passive income, but unfortunately most of them are taxable. This is particularly true of income-generating investments, of which only a handful allow you to avoid...
6 Types of Nontaxable Income You Can Make in 2023
Generally speaking, income you earn from your job or business is fully taxable at the federal level and, where applicable, at the state level. Also See: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't...
Retirees Can Now Wait an Extra Year Before They Have to Withdraw From Their 401(k)s
Attention, savers: Over the holidays, Congress quietly passed new rules that could have a big impact on your retirement. Americans now don't have to start taking required minimum distributions, or RMDs, until they turn 73 — a year later than they previously had to. An RMD is the amount...
Here’s the average Social Security check in 2023
More than 65 million Social Security recipients are receiving higher payments starting this month. The 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment is the largest one-time increase since 1981 when benefits rose 11.2% and a large boost from the 5.9% increase that took effect this year. A recent analysis by The Motley Fool shows...
The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?
My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current savings in our brokerage account are $700,000. Our individual retirement account (IRA) totals $1.4 million. Our Roth is worth $400,000. We both anticipate living to age 90. At our age, is it too late to do a Roth conversation?
Inflation and Taxes: A Married Couple's Taxes Stay the Same?
The IRS’ inflation adjustments for 2023 would help a married couple pay the same effective tax rate as in 2022 even though their income increased.
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. You can continue to work as long as you want, and you can still collect Social Security benefits. However, you should be aware that continuing to work after claiming Social Security benefits could reduce the amount that you receive, particularly if you have not yet reached full retirement age.
Roth IRA conversions: Take advantage of this limited-time offer to save on your tax hit
No one likes taxes, but everyone loves a sale. So the idea of a major blowout on Roth conversions in 2023 — a limited time offer, no less — might make it enticing to pay taxes now to avoid them in the future. There’s a number of conditions...
IRS raises 2023 retirement savings cap, but few even hit it. Here's what you can do about it.
Most of the news on inflation has been bad, but retirement savers may have been given a silver lining – if they’re savers and if they can afford to take advantage of it. The IRS lifted last year by a record amount the cap on how much people can sock away in retirement accounts on a tax-deferred basis, mostly because of soaring inflation.
Covid SNAP Emergency Benefits Expire Nationwide In February
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may be surprised to find a reduction in their monthly benefits this spring. Emergency allotments of what used to be called “food stamps” have been in place for two years. But they’re due to expire at the end of February under a new government spending bill.
One week until Americans can begin filing tax returns – four IRS changes to know before you file
AMERICANS can begin filing their 2022 tax returns in one week - but there are four significant changes to be aware of before then. New tax brackets have taken effect, which may change the way you file and how much money you take home. The IRS will begin accepting and...
Trump's tax returns show no Social Security benefit income. Here's what retirees can learn about claiming
The former president seems to have foregone Social Security benefit income. Here's why you may not want to employ that strategy for yourself. When former President Donald Trump's tax returns were released last week, the line for Social Security income was notably left blank. About 70 million Americans rely on...
Save for College or Retirement? New 529 Rule Makes It Easier to Help Your Kid Do Both
Investing in a 529 plan, a type of education savings account offered by state governments, just became a more attractive option thanks to a new federal law. Starting in 2024, Americans can roll over unused 529 funds into a beneficiary’s Roth IRA with no penalty. Even though these rollovers can’t be made until next year, simply knowing that the option will exist down the line will likely make saving with a 529 plan — which already comes with major tax benefits — more appealing to some people.
America's Tax Brackets Are Changing in 2023 - Here's How It Will Affect You.
The announcement of the tax bracket shifts came shortly after the Social Security Administration announced the largest inflation adjustment for fixed-income beneficiaries in recent years.
Did Trump donate his presidential salary in 2020? Tax returns don’t tell full story
The House Ways and Means Committee publicly released former President Donald Trump's 2015 to 2020 tax returns on Dec. 30. Some reports suggested the Trump tax returns show he broke a promise to donate his $400,000 salary in 2020. However, accountants say it's unclear whether this happened or not. When...
What are taxable accounts?
Taxable accounts are a type of investment account where you can buy and sell investments, such as stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, and other supported securities. Contributions to a taxable account are made with after tax money and when you sell an asset in a taxable account, the profit (or loss) is listed in the capital gains section of your annual tax return. As the name suggests, profits are taxable when you use a taxable account.
