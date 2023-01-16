ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
cryptogazette.com

Btcoin And Ethereum New Predictions Are Out

It seems that there are new exciting predictions about the prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum these days. Check out the latest reports below. Regarding Bitcoin (BTC), it’s been revealed that the pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital has recently told his followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Becomes Top Altcoin Among Ethereum Whales As Crypto Markets Awaken: WhaleStats

The largest Ethereum (ETH) whales are heavily invested in the popular memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the crypto markets flash signs of life, according to on-chain data. Blockchain-tracking service WhaleStats reports that SHIB is the top altcoin holding among the 1,000 largest ETH whales, excluding ETH itself, the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC), and Lido Staked Ether (stETH).
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin To Explode by Up to 4,689%, Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that after Bitcoin managed to surge above $21k, the optimistic prediciotns about the king coin keep pouring like there’s no tomorrow. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis is out. It’s been revealed that the quantitative analyst PlanB is doubling down on...
msn.com

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Down 45% and 82% Poised to Rebound in 2023

"The best bargains are always found in frightening environments." Bear markets can be terrifying. Watching helplessly as your life savings disappear is enough to scare even seasoned investors. But the best investors, such as Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks, know that market downturns can create spectacular opportunities to profit.
u.today

Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery

Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
NEWSBTC

The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
u.today

Anthony Scaramucci Predicts Bitcoin Boom of $50,000 to $100,000, Here's When

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu price prediction ahead of Shibarium launch

Shiba Inu price went parabolic on Wednesday as it reached a high of November. The developers wrote about the upcoming Shibarium launch. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price went parabolic as investors reacted to the latest developments on Shibarium launch. The SHIB token jumped by more than 20% in the past 24 hours. It has soared by over 57% from the lowest level in December 2022. Other top-performing cryptocurrencies are STEEM, LOKA, and HIVE.

