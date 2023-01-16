Read full article on original website
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was mic'd up for his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
WCPO
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
atozsports.com
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals
The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Expected to Return to Vikings in 2023; Contract Extension Possible
The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Bleacher Report
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Says He Improvised 2-Point Conversion in Win vs. Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed Tuesday that his two-point conversion in Saturday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers was unplanned. Lawrence said when he lined up for the snap that he knew he could dive across the goal line based on how the L.A. defense was lined up, per ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith.
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Haven't Started Talks on Contract Extension
Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career, Justin Jefferson is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Jefferson's camp have yet to have any formal negotiations. Speaking to reporters...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Jason Myers Signs Reported $21.1M Contract; NFL's 2nd-Highest-Paid Kicker
The Seattle Seahawks and kicker Jason Myers have agreed to terms on an extension, the franchise announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $21.1 million over the next four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It also includes incentives that could take the deal up to $22.6 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early 2023 College Football Head Coach Hot Seat Predictions
The flurry of decisions that spin the coaching carousel is an annual reminder of inevitable change in college football. During the last two offseasons, more than 50 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have hired (or promoted) a new boss. So far—because we can't be certain more disruption won't happen in this beautifully silly sport—two dozen programs have a new head coach for next season.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Target C.J. Stroud Following Ohio State QB's Draft Declaration
On Monday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made his long-awaited decision regarding the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old signal-caller—and the eighth-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board—will enter the draft pool. "The process has been difficult," Stroud said in a statement. "And the decision,...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl LVII Odds for Every Remaining NFL Playoff Team Entering Divisional Round
A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend is over, leaving only eight teams left to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in its wake. While each of these squads believes they can emerge from Super Bowl LVII victorious, not all of them have a realistic chance of accomplishing that feat. The current Super Bowl odds are a great indication of each team's chances heading into the NFL's version of the Elite Eight, although upsets have and almost certainly will continue to occur in the playoffs.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Joe Burrow on Bills Playoff Matchup: 'I Never Feel Like an Underdog'
The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round at Highmark Stadium, and star quarterback Joe Burrow said Wednesday that he doesn't feel like he's an underdog entering that matchup. Burrow added that he's excited to be going up against the Bills in Orchard...
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada to Return as OC on Mike Tomlin's Coaching Staff
The Pittsburgh Steelers will maintain continuity with their offensive system heading into the 2023 season as they reportedly will keep Matt Canada in place as the offensive coordinator. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have "no plans to replace" Canada, who will continue as a member...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Important Matchups in Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional Playoff Game
The most fascinating matchup of the NFL divisional round is arguably the last game on the schedule. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have so many matchup problems in their respective offenses. It will be hard for both defenses to contain the playmakers on each side over 60 minutes.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
