'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Ranking Every Potential 2023 Super Bowl LVII Matchup from Worst to First

We're down to the elite eight in the NFL playoffs, leaving us with 16 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Four potential rematches remain possibilities, including third Super Bowl meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. And of course, we could see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the 29th team ever to play in the game.
Kirk Cousins Expected to Return to Vikings in 2023; Contract Extension Possible

The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
NFL Teams That Should Target C.J. Stroud Following Ohio State QB's Draft Declaration

On Monday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made his long-awaited decision regarding the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old signal-caller—and the eighth-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board—will enter the draft pool. "The process has been difficult," Stroud said in a statement. "And the decision,...
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim

It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada to Return as OC on Mike Tomlin's Coaching Staff

The Pittsburgh Steelers will maintain continuity with their offensive system heading into the 2023 season as they reportedly will keep Matt Canada in place as the offensive coordinator. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have "no plans to replace" Canada, who will continue as a member...
Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...
Way-Too-Early 2023 College Football Head Coach Hot Seat Predictions

The flurry of decisions that spin the coaching carousel is an annual reminder of inevitable change in college football. During the last two offseasons, more than 50 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have hired (or promoted) a new boss. So far—because we can't be certain more disruption won't happen in this beautifully silly sport—two dozen programs have a new head coach for next season.
Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit

The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...

