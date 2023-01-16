Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Bleacher Report
Ranking Every Potential 2023 Super Bowl LVII Matchup from Worst to First
We're down to the elite eight in the NFL playoffs, leaving us with 16 potential matchups for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Four potential rematches remain possibilities, including third Super Bowl meetings between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers as well as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. And of course, we could see the Jacksonville Jaguars become the 29th team ever to play in the game.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Most Important Matchups in Cowboys vs. 49ers divisional Playoff Game
The most fascinating matchup of the NFL divisional round is arguably the last game on the schedule. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have so many matchup problems in their respective offenses. It will be hard for both defenses to contain the playmakers on each side over 60 minutes.
Bleacher Report
Kirk Cousins Expected to Return to Vikings in 2023; Contract Extension Possible
The Minnesota Vikings still aren't ready to contemplate a quarterback change from Kirk Cousins. "It's our expectation that he will be our quarterback," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah told reporters Wednesday. Adofo-Mensah didn't rule out an extension for Cousins, either. The four-time Pro Bowler is under contract for one more year...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Should Target C.J. Stroud Following Ohio State QB's Draft Declaration
On Monday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made his long-awaited decision regarding the 2023 NFL draft. The 21-year-old signal-caller—and the eighth-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest big board—will enter the draft pool. "The process has been difficult," Stroud said in a statement. "And the decision,...
Bleacher Report
Titans' Monti Ossenfort Hired as Cardinals GM to Replace Steve Keim
It is an important offseason for the Arizona Cardinals, and they have their next general manager. The Cardinals announced Monday that they have hired Monti Ossenfort for the position that was left vacant when Steve Keim resigned after the 2022 season. Ossenfort was the Tennessee Titans' director of player personnel, and Rapoport noted "he impressed last year during the circuit."
Bleacher Report
Schefter: Justin Jefferson, Vikings Haven't Started Talks on Contract Extension
Coming off three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances to start his NFL career, Justin Jefferson is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings for the first time this offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Jefferson's camp have yet to have any formal negotiations. Speaking to reporters...
Bleacher Report
Seahawks' Jason Myers Signs Reported $21.1M Contract; NFL's 2nd-Highest-Paid Kicker
The Seattle Seahawks and kicker Jason Myers have agreed to terms on an extension, the franchise announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $21.1 million over the next four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It also includes incentives that could take the deal up to $22.6 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Bleacher Report
Bills' Damar Hamlin Has Returned to Team Facility on Daily Basis, Sean McDermott Says
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided a positive update Wednesday on safety Damar Hamlin, who is continuing to progress in his recovery from a cardiac arrest. McDermott told reporters on Wednesday that Hamlin has made his return to the Bills facility and will continue to be there on a daily basis.
Bleacher Report
Steelers Rumors: Matt Canada to Return as OC on Mike Tomlin's Coaching Staff
The Pittsburgh Steelers will maintain continuity with their offensive system heading into the 2023 season as they reportedly will keep Matt Canada in place as the offensive coordinator. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have "no plans to replace" Canada, who will continue as a member...
Bleacher Report
Ex-Giants Kicker Lawrence Tynes: I'd Reject $10M Cowboys Deal amid Brett Maher Woes
If the Dallas Cowboys want to replace kicker Brett Maher after his struggles in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game, Lawrence Tynes made it clear he wouldn't come out of retirement to join their quest for a Super Bowl. Responding to a fan on Twitter who joked he might be called...
Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry
NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...
Bleacher Report
Bengals President Mike Brown Wants Joe Burrow to Have 'Long Career' with Cincinnati
Cincinnati Bengals team president Mike Brown wants Joe Burrow to remain with the organization for many years to come, though he said the star quarterback's future earning potential may make it tricky to build a contender around him. "He's going to have a long career," Brown said Sunday on the...
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early 2023 College Football Head Coach Hot Seat Predictions
The flurry of decisions that spin the coaching carousel is an annual reminder of inevitable change in college football. During the last two offseasons, more than 50 Football Bowl Subdivision teams have hired (or promoted) a new boss. So far—because we can't be certain more disruption won't happen in this beautifully silly sport—two dozen programs have a new head coach for next season.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Ryan Jensen Didn't Have Knee Surgery on Torn ACL, MCL, PCL Injuries, Fracture
Amid rumors and speculation about the knee injury he suffered during training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen divulged how badly damaged it was after he played in Monday's NFC Wild Card Game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jensen told reporters following the Bucs' 31-14 loss he played through a...
Bleacher Report
Jets Rumors: NYJ Eye Dolphins' Darrell Bevell for OC Role After Mike LaFleur's Exit
The New York Jets are reportedly planning to discuss their offensive coordinator position with Miami Dolphins passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Bevell is among the names the Jets are considering as they search for a replacement for Mike LaFleur. Bevell, 53, spent the 2022...
KC Chiefs to play in Germany in 2023
According to a tweet from the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are scheduled to play games in Germany.
Bleacher Report
Broncos Rumors: Former Stanford HC David Shaw in the Mix After Impressing Owners
Former Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw is in the mix for the Denver Broncos' vacant head coaching position after impressing the team's ownership group, per Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. Shaw interviewed with the Broncos last week, per The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. Shaw spent 12 seasons as head...
