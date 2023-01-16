ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Citrus County Chronicle

Motivated Brewers determined to start new playoff streak

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames attended the World Series as a spectator last season but couldn’t help but wonder what might have been. Milwaukee went 86-76 last year, ending a string of four straight playoff appearances. In the race for the National League’s final wild-card berth, the Brewers finished one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who ended up winning the pennant before losing the World Series to the Houston Astros.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS New York

Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry

NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball said after Charlotte's 122-117 victory that he didn’t think the injury was serious, and he didn’t plan to have X-rays on his ankle.
CHARLOTTE, NC

