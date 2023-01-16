Read full article on original website
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Motivated Brewers determined to start new playoff streak
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames attended the World Series as a spectator last season but couldn’t help but wonder what might have been. Milwaukee went 86-76 last year, ending a string of four straight playoff appearances. In the race for the National League’s final wild-card berth, the Brewers finished one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies, who ended up winning the pennant before losing the World Series to the Houston Astros.
Giants-Eagles playoff matchup reignites decades-old rivalry
NEW YORK -- Excitement is building for Saturday's football game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round playoff. The two teams have a long history of playing each other that dates back decades. Over the years, their players and fans have become ultimate rivals. "It goes back almost as long as you can possibly remember," Paul Dottino, of the New York Giants broadcast team, told CBS2's John Dias. "In many circles, it's known as the 'turnpike tussle.'"Dottino says a lot of it has to do with location. The stadiums are less than 100 miles away from each...
Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren describes himself as 'stadium nerd'
One of the biggest reasons Kevin Warren was hired as the new Bears president and CEO was because of the development of the Arlington Heights property, which the organization is expected to close upon this spring. Warren called himself a “stadium nerd,” and he went as far to visit the...
Charlotte PG Ball sprains ankle again against Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball left Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets after spraining his left ankle again. Ball said after Charlotte's 122-117 victory that he didn’t think the injury was serious, and he didn’t plan to have X-rays on his ankle.
