WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
News Now Warsaw
Driver identified in fatal morning crash
WARSAW — Police have released the name of the victim of a single-car fatal accident that happened Friday morning. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, of Pierceton, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to information released by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. The...
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
wfft.com
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
WISH-TV
Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
wfft.com
Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man sentenced to 65 years on murder conviction in Whitley County
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man found guilty of shooting another man and dumping the body in a Whitley County ditch received a 65-year prison sentence earlier this week. Robert Drake, 29, had previously been convicted by a jury or murder this past December in connection...
WANE-TV
Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
WANE-TV
Harvester Homecoming in the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The first International Harvester trucks rolled off the line of the Fort Wayne Truck Works in 1923, Harvester Homecoming officials deemed their volunteer work crew “Garage `23” to honor the work done in Fort Wayne 100 years ago. The second annual Wrenching weekend had...
wfft.com
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
WANE-TV
Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigating after an adult and juvenile were found dead Wednesday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police responded to the call of a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass, near Coldwater and E Wallen roads just after 8:30 a.m. On arrival, officers made entry into the home and found a deceased adult female and a deceased juvenile. Police say details are uncertain at this time.
WANE-TV
Churches in Fort Wayne, Huntington to preserve history with grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
WANE-TV
Families of teens sue Fort Wayne gas station where they were shot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The families of the three teens shot at a State Boulevard and Hobson Road gas station in 2021 have filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Quick Stop station and its owners, where police say the fatal encounter with Joseph Bossard began. Anderson Retic and...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
Celebrate the season with Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week is your chance to celebrate winter in Fort Wayne with Winterval. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. Winterval is on...
