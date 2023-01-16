FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO