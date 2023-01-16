ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne police respond to barricaded man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating what was initially a domestic disturbance call that turned into a man barricading himself in a home. FWPD responded to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard just around 4:30 a.m. Sunday for the domestic disturbance call. A...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Driver identified in fatal morning crash

WARSAW — Police have released the name of the victim of a single-car fatal accident that happened Friday morning. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, of Pierceton, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, according to information released by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department. The...
PIERCETON, IN
wfft.com

Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Woman, juvenile found dead in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Police found the bodies of a woman and juvenile inside a Fort Wayne home following a reported shooting Wednesday morning. At around 8:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 1100 block of Skyline Road. That’s in the Lincoln Village neighborhood near Cook and Coldwater Roads, just west of I-69.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Two dead, one injured in fiery Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Two people are dead, and one person is hospitalized with serious injuries, after a car crash in southwest Fort Wayne Sunday night. The Allen County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Arcola Road, just east of Yellow River Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found two cars in flames.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Plea deal: Teen to serve 16 years for 2021 Halloween shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager charged as an adult in connection with a 2021 Halloween shooting that left another teen severely injured will likely serve 16 years in prison, according to a plea agreement he made with Allen County prosecutors. Azheon B. Patterson, who was 15 when...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Harvester Homecoming in the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The first International Harvester trucks rolled off the line of the Fort Wayne Truck Works in 1923, Harvester Homecoming officials deemed their volunteer work crew “Garage `23” to honor the work done in Fort Wayne 100 years ago. The second annual Wrenching weekend had...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Police there are still asking for more tips that may lead them to her. Cuthbert was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a darker gray zip up and a black jacket. FOX 55 spoke...
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Guilty verdict in 2021 apartment complex killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder Thursday in connection to a 2021 killing at a south side apartment complex that stemmed from drama and fighting between three people. Derrick D. “Dun Dun” Dennis, II, who was...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Churches in Fort Wayne, Huntington to preserve history with grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Celebrate the season with Winterval

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week is your chance to celebrate winter in Fort Wayne with Winterval. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. Winterval is on...
FORT WAYNE, IN

