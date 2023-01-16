Read full article on original website
Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
New Madison Tri-Village overcomes Hartford City Blackford
New Madison Tri-Village charged Hartford City Blackford and collected a 60-42 victory in Indiana girls basketball action on January 18. Recently on January 7, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with New Paris National Trail in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
London Madison-Plains dismantles North Lewisburg Triad in convincing manner
London Madison-Plains recorded a big victory over North Lewisburg Triad 64-40 on January 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time North Lewisburg Triad and London Madison-Plains played in a 57-55 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
Circleville tops Washington Court House Miami Trace
Circleville called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-27 defeat of Washington Court House Miami Trace in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. Circleville drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Washington Court House Miami Trace after the first quarter.
Upper Arlington posts win at Delaware Hayes' expense
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Upper Arlington will take its 53-39 victory over Delaware Hayes in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Delaware Hayes squared off with January 18, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School last season. Click here for a recap.
New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine
Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown
No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
Delta engulfs Paulding in point barrage
Delta painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Paulding's defense for a 51-16 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Paulding and Delta faced off on January 18, 2022 at Delta High School. For results, click here.
Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster
Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers
The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘This type of behavior is not okay;’ Casino control concerned over hate messages sent to UD players
COLUMBUS — Ohio Casino Control Commission leaders said they’ve taken notice of comments made by University of Dayton basketball head coach Anthony Grant Tuesday where Grant said some of his players were receiving hateful messages by sports gamblers on social media. Grant made the comments Tuesday during his...
Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act
Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
Arcanum secrets are not secret
Have you ever heard “Arcanum is Ohio’s Best Kept secret?” Or another old name for Arcanum is a Secret Place? What does Arcanum mean? The word Arcanum is derived from the Latin word “arcanus” meaning secret. Arcanum is the pluralized form of the word “arcana”. One favorite teacher at Arcanum High School back in the 70s was Mrs. Winifred Menke, who taught Latin; maybe we should have all taken her class back in the day! During the Dark Ages that ended in the Renaissance, the word Arcanum was used to refer to the mysteries of the physical and spiritual worlds, subjects of heavy scrutiny and rethinking.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Counseling practice opens location in Sidney
SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood
El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location
Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
Cincy Shirts selling 'Run Hubbard Run' shirts; portion of proceeds goes to his foundation
CINCINNATI — Popular clothing store Cincy Shirts released its latest T-shirt design, a tribute to Sam Hubbard's historic fumble return during Sunday's game. The design plays into Hubbard's 98-yard hustle down the field after recovering a fumble on the other side of the field during the game against the Ravens.
