Fort Loramie, OH

richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

New Madison Tri-Village overcomes Hartford City Blackford

New Madison Tri-Village charged Hartford City Blackford and collected a 60-42 victory in Indiana girls basketball action on January 18. Recently on January 7, New Madison Tri-Village squared off with New Paris National Trail in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
richlandsource.com

Circleville tops Washington Court House Miami Trace

Circleville called "game" in the waning moments of a 39-27 defeat of Washington Court House Miami Trace in Ohio girls basketball action on January 18. Circleville drew first blood by forging a 13-5 margin over Washington Court House Miami Trace after the first quarter.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Upper Arlington posts win at Delaware Hayes' expense

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Upper Arlington will take its 53-39 victory over Delaware Hayes in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Upper Arlington and Delaware Hayes squared off with January 18, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School last season. Click here for a recap.
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine

Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Goshen's convoy passes Mt. Orab Western Brown

No quarter was granted as Goshen blunted Mt. Orab Western Brown's plans 62-51 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 17. Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Goshen squared off with March 29, 2021 at Goshen High School last season. For more, click here.
GOSHEN, OH
richlandsource.com

Delta engulfs Paulding in point barrage

Delta painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Paulding's defense for a 51-16 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Paulding and Delta faced off on January 18, 2022 at Delta High School. For results, click here.
PAULDING, OH
richlandsource.com

Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster

Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
The Comeback

Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers

The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DAYTON, OH
The Spun

Ohio Sports Bettors Could Get Banned For Specific Act

Ohio sports bettors who do one specific act could be banned from sports books in the future. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matt Schuler said he will potentially ask the commission to look into placing any bettor on a sports betting exclusion list who harasses or makes ...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum secrets are not secret

Have you ever heard “Arcanum is Ohio’s Best Kept secret?” Or another old name for Arcanum is a Secret Place? What does Arcanum mean? The word Arcanum is derived from the Latin word “arcanus” meaning secret. Arcanum is the pluralized form of the word “arcana”. One favorite teacher at Arcanum High School back in the 70s was Mrs. Winifred Menke, who taught Latin; maybe we should have all taken her class back in the day! During the Dark Ages that ended in the Renaissance, the word Arcanum was used to refer to the mysteries of the physical and spiritual worlds, subjects of heavy scrutiny and rethinking.
ARCANUM, OH
Sidney Daily News

Counseling practice opens location in Sidney

SIDNEY – A counseling practice that has been based in Celina since 2015 has opened a second location in Sidney. Momentum Counseling and Consultation, LLC opened its Sidney location in June 2022 at 500 E. Court St. after clinician and founder Michelle Salazar heard from some community members that there was a need for more counseling in the area.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

El Rancho Grande holds grand opening today in Englewood

El Rancho Grande Mexican Grill & Cantina is holding a grand opening today for its newest restaurant location in Englewood, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The restaurant is located at 7712 Hoke Road where LaRosa’s was previously located. LaRosa’s closed in November 2020.
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Springfield barbecue restaurant to open first franchise location

Rudy’s Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant that has been in Springfield for nearly two decades, is opening its first franchise location in Columbus. “We’re very excited and blessed to grow such a fun and authentic BBQ brand in the Columbus area and look forward to serving the community,” said Springfield native Kristopher Rowland, who will be the first franchisee of Rudy’s Smokehouse. “Our business is providing quality, slow smoked meats with made from scratch sides that has passion built into every recipe that you can taste.”
DAYTON, OH

