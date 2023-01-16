ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSOC Charlotte

Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To...
Sporting News

Who is Jenson Brooksby? American dumps second seed Casper Ruud out of Australian Open

USA talent Jenson Brooksby secured the best win of his career, defeating second seed Casper Ruud in the Australian Open second round. The potential star squandered three match points in the third set before wrapping up the match 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 against the Norwegian world No.3. Brooksby will now...
Sporting News

How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'

Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Sporting News

Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock

Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...

