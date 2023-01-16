Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Nadal, eyes more in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It was a long road back to elite-level tennis for Mackenzie McDonald, and his victory over defending champion Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open showed just how much things have changed for the 27-year-old Californian who was a college star at UCLA. To...
Sporting News
Who is Jenson Brooksby? American dumps second seed Casper Ruud out of Australian Open
USA talent Jenson Brooksby secured the best win of his career, defeating second seed Casper Ruud in the Australian Open second round. The potential star squandered three match points in the third set before wrapping up the match 6-3 7-5 6-7(4) 6-2 against the Norwegian world No.3. Brooksby will now...
Sporting News
Rafael Nadal vs Mackenzie McDonald result: Injured Spanish legend bombs at Australian Open
Injured Spanish legend Rafael Nadal has bombed out in the second round at the Australian Open, losing in straight sets to USA's Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-4 7-5 at Rod Laver Arena. Nadal started to show plenty of discomfort late in the second set after stretching for a shot, with the...
Sporting News
Rafael Nadal injury latest: Spanish legend to miss weeks after crashing out of Australian Open
Rafael Nadal has revealed the extent of the injury that will sideline him for a number of weeks after crashing out of the Australian Open to American Mackenzie McDonald in brutal fashion. The No.1 seed was hampered after pulling up lame for a ball early in the contest and had...
Sporting News
Alexei Popyrin vs Taylor Fritz result: New Aussie star upsets eighth seed at Australian Open
Australia's Alexei Popyrin has achieved the third top 10 win of his career, defeating eighth-seed Taylor Fritz 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-2 in the second round at the Australian Open. USA talent Fritz was the much-fancied player against the 113th-ranked Aussie but struggled to assert dominance on Popyrin and the...
Sporting News
Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff result, highlights as American progresses to Australian Open third round
American contender Coco Gauff has progressed to the Australian Open third round with a straight sets victory over US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu. It was far from a comfortable match for the seventh seed, who won the first set easily but struggled in the second, saving two set points in the 10th game, before running away with the tie-break.
Sporting News
Andy Murray vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live score, updates, how to watch Australian Open blockbuster
Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis will meet in a second-round Australian Open blockbuster at Margaret Court Arena on Thursday. In the first round, Murray wound back the clock with a superb five-set win over 13th-seed Matteo Berrettini, while Kokkinakis blitzed former world No.9 Fabio Fognini. The winner will face either...
Sporting News
How Jones will help Australia 'care about the Wallabies again'
Dual international Mat Rogers has warned the current crop of Wallabies that some “snowflakes” will “absolutely hate” being coached by Eddie Jones. Talented playmaker Rogers rapidly rose to superstar status during his decorated NRL career, before making the switch to the 15-player game. After starring for...
Sporting News
Aussie wildcard Kimberly Birrell dumps out seed in Australian Open shock
Australian wildcard Kimberly Birrell has come from a set down to defeat 31st-seed Kaia Kanepi in the Australian Open first round. In front of a parochial crowd at KIA Arena, the 24-year-old recovered from a poor first set to win 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1 against last year's Australian Open quarter-finalist. Birrell...
Comments / 0