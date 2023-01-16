ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Salon

Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"

A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’

The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
ARIZONA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons

Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
New York Post

White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42

The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow

(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
