Nepal crash: Video from inside plane shows passengers' final moments
A video has emerged showing the final moments onboard a Yeti Airlines flight in Nepal before it crashed while attempting to land in the tourist town of Pokhara.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
Federal court legalizes "instrument of mass murder"
A clerk hands a customer a California legal, featureless AR-15 style rifle. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Despite acknowledging "tremendous" public pressure to impose...
SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’
The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons
Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
SCOTUS Grapples with Limits of Puerto Rico’s Sovereignty in Media Lawsuit with ‘Tremendous Implications’ for U.S. Territory
Puerto Rico’s status as a U.S. territory took center stage Wednesday as the Supreme Court considered whether its congressionally-appointed oversight body is entitled to the same kind of immunity from lawsuits that U.S. states have. The justices heard oral arguments in the ongoing feud between Centro de Periodismo Investigativo...
The Supreme Court Can Restore The Rights of Sabbath-Observing Employees | Opinion
The Supreme Court has agreed to decide the case of Gerald Groff, a Christian who lost his job with the Postal Service.
Which Americans Own the Most Guns
An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
Washington Examiner
Senator demands investigation into secret FBI gun confiscations after Washington Examiner report
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican senator is calling for an investigation into the FBI, Secret Service, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for secretly coordinating to strip U.S. citizens of their rights to own, use, or even buy firearms. The Washington Examiner reported on Dec. 13 that the three federal agencies...
Why Are We Spending Millions Housing Illegal Migrants While Americans Go Homeless? | Opinion
The policies of President Biden, complicit legislators, and executives of so called "sanctuary cities" must be treated as the anti-American betrayal that it is.
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
The Biden administration argued to the Supreme Court Tuesday that the controversial Title 42 health policy had outlived its usefulness and should be allowed to expire as scheduled Wednesday. “The government recognizes that the end of the Title 42 orders will likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in response to Chief Justice John Roberts’ Monday order temporarily keeping the policy in place after 19 GOP-led states filed an “eleventh hour” emergency appeal. “The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” Prelogar added. “But the solution to...
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets China wants to steal
America’s new B-21 Raider has 4 big secrets that China’s military is desperate to steal, including whether the stealth bomber is capable of unmanned flight.
Murder-suicide suspect's obituary remembering 'family' man accused of killing wife, 5 kids sparks outrage
The obituary for Michael Haight, accused of killing his wife, mother-in-law and five kids inside their Utah home, is prompting outrage for describing him as a devoted family man.
List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow
(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
