KMPH.com
Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Cat sanctuary to receive donations through RXfundraising
PARLIER, Calif. (FOX26) — Cat lovers can now donate to Cat House on the Kings through RXfundraising. According to Cat House, the organization will receive funds from RXfundraising every time a Rite Aid shopper uses their Wellness Plus Rewards number on qualified purchases. Cat House on the Kings is...
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
KTVU FOX 2
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
sjvsun.com
Turn Madera’s hospital into Fresno’s homeless hub? No thanks, says Madera Co. lawmaker.
The leader of the Fresno Mission – the local Christian non-profit organization that serves the region’s homeless and was formerly called the Fresno Rescue Mission – is posing an idea to Fresno and Madera Counties to tackle the homeless shelter problem. Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine penned...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Winter Wonderland dismantled this week
The holiday season edition of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland has come to an end, and on Tuesday morning, Hanford city workers started the first phase of dismantling the ice rink and its various components. First to be dismantled were the clear plastic walls surrounding the rink. Individual sections were unscrewed...
KMJ
Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
KMPH.com
Chef Manuel Carbajal, 1/17/23 - Steak & Lobster
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Chef Manuel Carbajal from The River Steakhouse at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville visited Great Day to prepare some delicious food. Place lobster tails on a baking sheet. With a sharp knife or kitchen shears, carefully cut the top side of lobster shells lengthwise. Pull...
Central Valley theaters to celebrate National Popcorn Day
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When describing a movie theater it is impossible not to mention popcorn. Even if you don’t like to eat it, there is no escaping the smell and the sound of fresh popcorn in the lobbies. Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day and theater chains across the country are celebrating the […]
KMPH.com
Family wants justice following shooting, death of loved one in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno family is processing their grief in the aftermath of the shooting and death of their loved one, 51-year-old Victor Becerra. It happened two weeks ago and Fresno Police are still searching for the alleged shooter. "I never imagined at 18 years old, I would...
GV Wire
thesungazette.com
Lindsay fixes stray cat problem with TNR program
LINDSAY – The city of Lindsay has implemented their trap, neuter and release program for six months, and it has already kept the stray cat population down by over a thousand new births. Stray cats have been roaming the streets of Lindsay for years, as the city’s animal control...
Car loses control and crashes into taqueria in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver lost control of a vehicle in Fresno hitting a corner market, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief, a driver was traveling westbound on East Tulare Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle crashing into the El Dorado Carniceria y Taqueria […]
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
KMPH.com
Large pine tree slams into home, leaves minor damage
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest barrage of storms has brought some much-needed rain to the Central Valley. It also brought strong winds and thunderstorms. One local homeowner said the weather was likely a contributing factor last week after a large pine tree fell onto her house. According to...
orangeandbluepress.com
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
GV Wire
PD: Man arrested following burglaries at several Visalia stores
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in a series of Visalia stores, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested for a series of burglary and burglary attempts, according to police. Authorities say, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 12:50 a.m. officers […]
