FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When describing a movie theater it is impossible not to mention popcorn. Even if you don’t like to eat it, there is no escaping the smell and the sound of fresh popcorn in the lobbies. Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day and theater chains across the country are celebrating the […]

FRESNO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO