FEMA assistance available for Merced County residents impacted by storms
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Merced County residents that have been impacted by the recent winter storms can now receive some help with their FEMA applications. A Disaster Recovery Center has opened with the goal to help residents learn about the various programs available as they confront the damage left to their homes or property.
Merced Co. receives added assistance from FEMA for disaster relief
Over the weekend, the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a major disaster emergency declaration for Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties relating to the severe storms that started last month. This FEMA response comes in addition to the previous disaster emergency that was declared for the vast majority of the...
Turn Madera’s hospital into Fresno’s homeless hub? No thanks, says Madera Co. lawmaker.
The leader of the Fresno Mission – the local Christian non-profit organization that serves the region’s homeless and was formerly called the Fresno Rescue Mission – is posing an idea to Fresno and Madera Counties to tackle the homeless shelter problem. Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine penned...
Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for three California counties which was requested by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday. The Biden Administration announced that federal funding will be available to affected induvials in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. Residents in those counties can apply for assistance if The post Biden approves major disaster declaration for Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents
SACRAMENTO (KION-TV)- On Monday afternoon, The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that low interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents. This is part of President Biden's major disaster declaration that was announced on Saturday. The declaration covers Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz Counties. U.S. Small Business Administraton's Administrator Isabella Casillas The post Federal disaster loans are now available to California small businesses and residents appeared first on KION546.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Signs Executive Order to Support Communities Impacted by Winter Storms – Includes Providing Flexibility to Help Health Care Facilities in Impacted Areas Remain Open and Support Schools in Merced County Impacted by Flooding
January 16, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to further bolster the emergency response to severe winter storms and support impacted communities across the state. In the past week, California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration and a Presidential Emergency Declaration to assist response and recovery efforts to the storms, which have resulted in at least 20 fatalities and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists arrive as more rain hits the North Valley
The systems moving through the area have brought renewed fears over flooding.
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
Gov Newsom visits Merced to see storm damage firsthand
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom arrived in Merced Saturday afternoon to see the impact of the surrounding areas that have been devastated by flooding due to the record rainfall. “The reality is that this is the eighth of what we anticipate to be nine atmospheric rivers; we’re not done,” Newsom said. His itinerary […]
California Public Utilities Commission to Hold Public Forum on Ponderosa Telephone Rate Requests - Coverage Locations in Fresno and Madera County Foothills
January 16, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO - The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold a remote public forum to provide an opportunity for customers of Ponderosa Telephone Company to offer perspective and input about the company’s rate requests, as follows:. Coverage area:. WHEN: February 8, 2023, 6 p.m.
Residents begin cleaning efforts ahead of FEMA's arrival in Merced County
Residents and Business Owners in Merced County are struggling as they wait for FEMA to arrive in the coming days.
United States Geological Survey Reports a 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Mariposa County, California on Sunday, January 15, 2023
January 15, 2023 - The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake in Mariposa County, California on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2.51 P.M. Some resident reporting hearing and feeling the earthquake. USGS Map of the area. Source: USGS.
Bonta’s bluff played role in Madera Hospital’s sudden collapse, Madera Co. lawmaker says.
Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress isn’t fully blaming California Attorney General Rob Bonta for the closure of Madera Community Hospital – instead pointing the ultimate finger at the state’s Medi-Cal reimbursement system. But Poythress did not mince words about Bonta’s handling of the situation, calling the Attorney...
Merced County on road to recovery after storms cause devastating flooding
While the rain has let up for now, the road to recovery is just beginning for thousands dealing with life-changing flooding that hit the North Valley.
Containers for cleanup available in Merced for residents
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced announced that 30-yard containers are available in evacuation areas one and two for residential customers to remove flood debris. Those who don’t see containers in their area can call Public Works at (209) 385-6800 to receive information about disposing of storm-related debris. The Bulky-Item Drop-Off Site is […]
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
Weather Service Announces Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions Of Mariposa, Central Madera, Southwestern Tuolumne, Northeastern Kings, Northwestern Tulare And Central Fresno Counties Through 7:00 A.M.
January 16, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office releases a Special Weather Statement:. Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley CA 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 CAZ302-303-306-307-311-312-317>320-323>327-161500- Fresno-Clovis CA-Yosemite Valley CA-San Joaquin River Canyon CA- Fresno-Tulare Foothills CA-Yosemite NP outside of the valley CA- Mariposa Madera Foothills CA-Upper San Joaquin River CA-Planada - Le Grand - Snelling CA-Visalia - Porterville - Reedley CA-Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma CA-Merced - Madera - Mendota CA- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge CA-Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra CA-Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore CA-Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra CA- 623 AM PST Mon Jan 16 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mariposa, central Madera, southwestern Tuolumne, northeastern Kings, northwestern Tulare and central Fresno Counties through 700 AM PST... At 619 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Smith Station to near Lemoore. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Flooding rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Multiple surface observations reporting strong winds. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include... Fresno, Visalia, Clovis, Tulare, Hanford, Yosemite South Entrance, Lemoore, Sanger, Reedley, Selma, Dinuba, Orosi, Parlier, Kingsburg, Farmersville, Orange Cove, Oakhurst, East Orosi, Traver and Yosemite National. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LAT...LON 3622 11916 3628 11985 3780 12010 3783 12008 3776 11994 3776 11990 3777 11986 3778 11987 3781 11987 3785 11982 3789 11982 3794 11943 TIME...MOT...LOC 1419Z 268DEG 28KT 3779 12001 3636 11978 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH.
Video: Storm sprinkles hail throughout Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Some hail was spotted Monday as it scattered throughout Merced County. Although the National Weather Service says there’s a 30 percent chance of rain to hit Merced before 9 p.m., FOX26 viewers submitted both videos and pictures of hail as it hit their backyards and cars.
Portion of Highway 140 closed due to rockslide
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A portion of Highway 140 has been shut down due to a rockslide in Mariposa County. According to Caltrans and CHP, the closure starts from the Bug Hostel to Cedar Lodge between Midpines and El Portal. The rockslide happened on Sunday and crews are...
