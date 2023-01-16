Read full article on original website
Former Kimberly football coach will now lead Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rich Bishop will be the next head football coach at Jerome High School. Bishop is a 1992 graduate of Jerome High School. “It’s a pretty cool deal, you don’t always have that opportunity, to be honest, after where I was at for so long, I didn’t think I would probably get that opportunity, but the way it’s come about and worked out, it’s just kind of meant to be,” Bishop said.
Lighthouse Christian goes on the road and edges Valley in battle of Top 5 teams
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 1A DI No. 2 Lighthouse Christian was down by as much as 9 in the second half against No. 3 Valley Wednesday night but used big shots from junior Micah Denny to grab a comeback victory. (2) Lighthouse Christian 55, (3) Valley 52. Denny had...
‘Sources of Strength’ is giving students at T.F.H.S. the opportunity to address mental health concerns
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a 2022 study, nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have made an attempt to take their lives. Here in the Magic Valley, schools are taking this problem seriously. “We don’t want them suffering in silence....
Magic Valley Indoor RV Show kicks off Thursday inside the CSI Expo Center
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting Thursday, the 14th Annual Magic Valley Indoor RV Show is set to take over the CSI Expo Center in Twin Falls. This year’s four-day event begins on Thursday and runs until Sunday. You can expect to see the latest in RV’s available...
Raft River girls roll and Gooding grabs first conference win; prep basketball scores
CASTLEFORD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 3 Raft River girls basketball team proved their 1A DI ranking Tuesday night in a win at Castleford.
Idaho lawmakers debate proposed school choice legislation
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The legislation has not even been introduced in committee yet, and it is already creating headlines. A group of Republican lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation this session that will open the door for universal school choice in Idaho, and allow public education dollars to follow the students and not the public education institutions.
Mountain Rides Sun Valley - Twin Falls route discontinued due to staffing shortage
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mountain Rides announced it is suspending its three-day-a-week bus service between Sun Valley and Twin Falls, for an indeterminate period of time. The Mountain Rides Executive Director - Wally Morgus said staffing shortages are the root cause of their problem. More specifically, just a...
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 40 year old Angela Dawn Gwin was last seen Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at 208-735-4357...
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is notifying residents because some might be seeing an unexpected charge on their utility account. The city spokesman says the January utility statement for roughly 2,000 customers did not include a sanitation charge, due to a billing error. The...
Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district canceled all classes Monday morning after a threat of a shooting was received late Sunday night. According to the Superintendent for the Gooding School District, late Sunday night the Gooding Middle School principal was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.
