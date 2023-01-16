JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rich Bishop will be the next head football coach at Jerome High School. Bishop is a 1992 graduate of Jerome High School. “It’s a pretty cool deal, you don’t always have that opportunity, to be honest, after where I was at for so long, I didn’t think I would probably get that opportunity, but the way it’s come about and worked out, it’s just kind of meant to be,” Bishop said.

