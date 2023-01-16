ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Former Kimberly football coach will now lead Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rich Bishop will be the next head football coach at Jerome High School. Bishop is a 1992 graduate of Jerome High School. “It’s a pretty cool deal, you don’t always have that opportunity, to be honest, after where I was at for so long, I didn’t think I would probably get that opportunity, but the way it’s come about and worked out, it’s just kind of meant to be,” Bishop said.
Idaho lawmakers debate proposed school choice legislation

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The legislation has not even been introduced in committee yet, and it is already creating headlines. A group of Republican lawmakers are expected to introduce legislation this session that will open the door for universal school choice in Idaho, and allow public education dollars to follow the students and not the public education institutions.
Twin Falls Police Department looking for missing woman

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. 40 year old Angela Dawn Gwin was last seen Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at 208-735-4357...
Gooding School District canceled all classes Monday due to online threat, juvenile now facing charges

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A local school district canceled all classes Monday morning after a threat of a shooting was received late Sunday night. According to the Superintendent for the Gooding School District, late Sunday night the Gooding Middle School principal was tipped off by the local police department of the threat of a school shooting on social media.
