Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector Update
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border Visit
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant Crisis
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant Crisis
El Paso News
Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, gusty day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!. Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso
You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
El Paso Once Had a Bloody and Violent Race War. Over Salt
There was once an armed conflict over salt that centered in El Paso, especially San Elizario. Many people died and there were many more casualties. Almost all the participants, on every side, were American citizens. And, the two sides of the conflict broke down almost exclusively along racial lines. You...
KFOX 14
Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
South American Penguins Coming to El Paso Zoo in 2023 – Here’s When We Can Expect Them
Magellanic Penguins will be waddling about at the El Paso Zoo by the end of 2023. Sooner than that, actually. Here’s an update on when El Pasoans can expect the penguin exhibit to open, and how many will call the Sun City home. What are Megallanic Penguins & How...
Ghost Hunt the Second Oldest High School in El Paso This Month
On the last Saturday of the month, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of Austin High School where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years. From a shadow man who wanders in and out of classrooms to voices and whispers in empty hallways...
KFOX 14
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
KFOX 14
Claims unsolved after vehicles damaged on Doniphan Drive in El Paso 3 months ago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, KFOX14 learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a solution. Jorge Ojeda,...
The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank
El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date
You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric
El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
El Paso News
Rain, Stronger Winds Tuesday; Very Chilly Gusts Wednesday; Another Weekend Cold Front — Your 9-Day Forecast
From powerful winds Sunday to rain showers and clouds today, the weather has been quite active the last 24 hours. Weather Watcher Michelle Velez sent the picture below of what happened to a trampoline in the 55 mph gust Sunday. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies will stay overcast...
Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2
Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
KFOX 14
SUV crashes into northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain Road ended in a northwest El Paso neighborhood, with an SUV crashing into a home. The vehicle crashed into a home at 7523 Porterhouse Court, just off Redd and Resler Drives. A man identified as Federico Ceniceros,...
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
krwg.org
Vitalant has declared a blood emergency
January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
