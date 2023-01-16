ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Roxy’s Windy Wednesday Forecast: Expect a chilly, gusty day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Humpday! Expect a windy Wednesday!. Expect a high of 52 degrees today, a little bit cooler than yesterday plus with those winds its going to feel very cold outside make sure bundle even more, but no rain chances today.🌂☔️
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Wednesday, producing strong winds and cold temperatures. The next cold front is expected to arrive Friday, with yet another one expected Monday into Tuesday. The cold front expected Tuesday, could also produce possible morning precipitation. With the...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

The Absolute Necessary Stops To Have A Taco Crawl In El Paso

You've heard of a bar crawl but have you heard of a taco crawl? It's exactly the same as a bar crawl, only except with going to bars, you're going to places that sell tacos. This is certainly not a new phenomena; back in 2018 Rick Martinez did a 195 mile taco crawl all within Texas. Others would follow suit; we've seen people in LA do it as well as fellow Texas cities Houston & Sherman.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Construction crew damages gas line in south-central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A damaged gas line caused gas to leak Wednesday afternoon in a south-central El Paso neighborhood. A construction crew hit a gas line in the 500 block of Cortez Drive near Delta Drive around 11:30 a.m., according to El Paso Fire officials. No injuries...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

The Time EPPD Chief Greg Allen Helped Pull off an Epic April Fools Prank

El Paso is mourning the loss of its police chief Greg Allen who passed suddenly at the age of 71. Chief Allen led the police department since 2008. His years as chief included some of the worst of the cartel violence in Juarez. Despite the proximity to Juarez, it was during those years that El Paso was consistently ranked among the Safest Large Cities in America even coming in number one on that list multiple times.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

New Western Playland Owner Sets 2023 Opening Date

You better start eating your broccoli, y’all. Western Playland will be cranking up the rides in late February. It's one of the sure signs springtime in El Paso is right around the corner. When it opens for the 2023 season it will be the first time in decades the...
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Ortiz takes new role at El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric (EPE) announces Jennifer Ortiz as the newest Government Affairs Specialist. Jennifer joins a strong government affairs team and will partner with all stakeholders in EPE’s southern New Mexico service area that stretches from Anthony to Hatch. "We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Ortiz has been...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Peace Garden Plant Shop teaches Sun City residents how to repot plants

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When it comes to the proper care and feeding of plants, Peace Garden Plant Shop is now teaching anyone how to repot house plants. 10 years in the making, Co-Owner Zian Zaragoza and her husband Bradley Squiers started selling houseplants from their home, leading the couple to open up their […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Hakes Brothers opens Trails at Metro 2

Regional homebuilder Hakes Brothers has opened The Trails at Metro 2, which features “an innovative line of cost-effective homes to meet growing demand from home buyers,” the Las Cruces-based company said in a news release. The new community is located adjacent to The Trails at Metro 1 in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Las Cruces firefighters extinguish mobile home fire Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire on South Valley Drive Tuesday morning. At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 2300 block of South Valley Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to find a single mobile home on fire. According to LCFD, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Vitalant has declared a blood emergency

January is National Blood Donor Month, but the nonprofit organization Vitalant has declared a blood emergency. Scott Brocato spoke with Vitalant's Monique Hilverding about the emergency, its causes, and what's being done to alleviate it. Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis,...
LAS CRUCES, NM

