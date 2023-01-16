ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

New Jersey 101.5

More NJ parents choosing other K-12 options (Opinion)

National School Choice week is coming up in a little over a week. It's become more important and apparent to parents that their kids might do better in another school. Unfortunately, with the property taxes being so high, and much of that money going to public education, many parents just deal with the school system they have in their town.
NJ Spotlight

NJ looks to solve nursing shortage

New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
News 12

NJ expands health care coverage for families regardless of immigration status

Gov. Phil Murphy announced expanded health care coverage for eligible families. The new rules went into effect on Jan. 1. Children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements will now be able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of immigration status. The program is called NJ FamilyCare....
NJ Spotlight

NJ pairs more mental health specialists with police officers

Pilot program aimed at minimizing police use of force on people in mental health crises continues to expand, shows promise. As calls for police reform continue in New Jersey and across the country, the state is expanding a pilot program aimed at minimizing the use of force by police when they’re called to incidents of mental or behavioral health crisis. The program pairs mental health specialists with the police officers.
NBC Philadelphia

$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'

New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
NJ Spotlight

Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions

Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
NJ Spotlight

Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail

Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Restaurant industry recovery, state revenues, innovation grants

Restaurants were booked up during the holidays, people less worried about dining indoors. Potential changes to New Jersey’s liquor license system is top of mind for the restaurant industry, which weathered a lot over the last few years, as COVID-19 disrupted business. That was followed by a labor shortage, supply chain issues and rising inflation. But the industry is recovering and there’s optimism as the new year takes hold, said Dana Lancellotti, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association. She said restaurants were booked up during the holiday season and people are less worried about dining indoors. But she said one big wild card for 2023 is what happens to the economy overall.
New Jersey 101.5

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

