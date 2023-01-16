Restaurants were booked up during the holidays, people less worried about dining indoors. Potential changes to New Jersey’s liquor license system is top of mind for the restaurant industry, which weathered a lot over the last few years, as COVID-19 disrupted business. That was followed by a labor shortage, supply chain issues and rising inflation. But the industry is recovering and there’s optimism as the new year takes hold, said Dana Lancellotti, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association. She said restaurants were booked up during the holiday season and people are less worried about dining indoors. But she said one big wild card for 2023 is what happens to the economy overall.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO