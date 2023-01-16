Read full article on original website
More NJ parents choosing other K-12 options (Opinion)
National School Choice week is coming up in a little over a week. It's become more important and apparent to parents that their kids might do better in another school. Unfortunately, with the property taxes being so high, and much of that money going to public education, many parents just deal with the school system they have in their town.
N.J. school district’s funding is unconstitutionally low, lawyers tell appeals court
A New Jersey appeals court heard arguments Tuesday about state funding for the Lakewood school district, which lawyers for a public school parents group argue is so low that it violates students’ rights. In the predominantly Orthodox Jewish community in Ocean County, all but 6,000 of the district’s 50,000...
N.J. is desperate for new nurses, report says. Who will fill the void as departures escalate?
Too much turnover. And too few recruits. It adds up to a crisis for New Jersey’s nursing industry. Nurses are quitting and retiring in large numbers, and within a few years, there may not be enough new graduates to fill the void, according to a study released Wednesday by the New Jersey Collaborating Center for Nursing.
NJ looks to solve nursing shortage
New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
Gov. Murphy highlights expanded eligibility for NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as administration continues efforts to cover all kids
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday highlighted expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of his administration’s efforts to provide all New Jersey children with health insurance through the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the...
State is reviewing 988 crisis hotline responses, prepares for next phase
More people are using a new nationwide suicide crisis hotline. In the six months since the 988 hotline was launched, there has been an increase in calls and texts to it from New Jersey. Now the focus is shifting to whether communities have enough resources to respond to those calls.
NJ expands health care coverage for families regardless of immigration status
Gov. Phil Murphy announced expanded health care coverage for eligible families. The new rules went into effect on Jan. 1. Children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements will now be able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of immigration status. The program is called NJ FamilyCare....
TODAY: New Jersey Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Now Accepting Applications
The New Jersey Division of Housing and Community Resources has started accepting pre-applications for the statewide Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program Waiting List this morning. People can go online at www.WaitlistCheck.com/NJ559 from now until 5pm on February 3rd to submit a preliminary application to be entered into a...
NJ pairs more mental health specialists with police officers
Pilot program aimed at minimizing police use of force on people in mental health crises continues to expand, shows promise. As calls for police reform continue in New Jersey and across the country, the state is expanding a pilot program aimed at minimizing the use of force by police when they’re called to incidents of mental or behavioral health crisis. The program pairs mental health specialists with the police officers.
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
Waitlist for federally subsidized Section 8 housing in NJ now open
New Jersey residents can now pre-apply for Section 8 housing. The program asks residents to pay about one-third of their income to housing costs, and subsidies cover the remaining rent. Residents can submit pre-applications online through Feb. 3. [ more › ]
Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases
LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents, There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention. All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
3 counties in New Jersey named among the richest in America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail
Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Project Ready CEO Shennell McCloud discusses results of study on digital access. Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based...
Chilton joins Morristown Medical Center, Overlook on national ‘best hospitals’ list
Atlantic Health System achievements from Healthgrades grow. as Chilton Medical Center added to America’s 250 Best Hospitals. Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center are the only two hospitals in NJ named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals. Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center today was named for the...
Business Report: Restaurant industry recovery, state revenues, innovation grants
Restaurants were booked up during the holidays, people less worried about dining indoors. Potential changes to New Jersey’s liquor license system is top of mind for the restaurant industry, which weathered a lot over the last few years, as COVID-19 disrupted business. That was followed by a labor shortage, supply chain issues and rising inflation. But the industry is recovering and there’s optimism as the new year takes hold, said Dana Lancellotti, president and CEO of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association. She said restaurants were booked up during the holiday season and people are less worried about dining indoors. But she said one big wild card for 2023 is what happens to the economy overall.
Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ
U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
