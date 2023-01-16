Read full article on original website
LBank Exchange Will List Intelly (INTL) on January 18, 2023
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 16, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Intelly (INTL) on January 18, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the INTL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 7:00 UTC on January 18, 2023.
NetCents Technology Streamlines Operations, Focusing on the Revenue-Generating Merchant Processing Segment
Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2023) – NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) (“NetCents” or the “Company“), a cryptocurrency payments company, announces the closure of its cryptocurrency exchange effective immediately. The closure is designed to streamline its current operations and product offerings to focus on revenue-generating product streams. For the last few years, the Company’s primary focus has been the growth of its merchant processing products and services with less reliance on the cryptocurrency exchange.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Elon Musk Orchestrates Takedown of the Most Powerful Club in the World
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is currently being held in Davos, Switzerland.
Before the Bell: Alcoa Stock Hammered, Crypto Beef Between Genesis and Gemini Continues
Stocks were hammered on Wednesday, and Thursday's premarket action added to the damage.
Home care innovator CareLineLive closes £3m funding round, led by Oakglen, to fuel UK & international expansion
The investment round, led by Oakglen, will support CareLineLive’s continued expansion, including into Ireland and Australia, and increase its team size by 50% in three months. London, UK, 17th January 2023: CareLineLive, the all-in-one home care management software, today announced a £3 million investment round. Led by Oakglen, the...
VuWall Introduces New VuStream 550 All-in-One SDVoE Encoder/Decoder Delivering Performance and Versatility
MONTREAL — Jan. 17, 2023 — VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, announces the release of its new VuStream 550 all-in-one SDVoE encoder/decoder appliance, designed for distributing 4K60 video and audio over standard 10Gb IP network switches with no latency. The VuStream 550 provides an ultra-scalable, easy-to-deploy, highly reliable solution for incredible flexibility in system design and workflows.
RKVST launches new public attestation service for supply chain operations
Expansion of RKVST supply chain evidence management platform includes multi-tenancy, verified domain name and batch transactions, for easy-to-deploy supply chain visibility, provenance and governance. SANTA CLARA, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, U.K. – January 18, 2023 – RKVST, the evidence management platform for trustworthy supply chain operations, announces its public attestation feature,...
BeWhere and Assured Telematics Launch First of Its Kind Forklift Tracking and Management with Hiab Integration
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – January 17, 2023) – BeWhere (TSXV: BEW) (OTCQB: BEWFF) (“BeWhere” or the “Company”), a Mobile Internet of Things (M-IoT) company, is pleased to announce the launch of a first of its kind forklift tracking, monitoring and maintenance solution, and a new integration with its partner and reseller Assured Telematics (“ATI”) and Hiab for its Moffett truck-mounted forklifts.
Upstream Outlines What is Next in Mobile Marketing in 2023
Martech specialist sets-up forward-thinking MNOs and Ecommerce brands for mobile marketing success. Athens, London, Sao Paulo, 17 January 2023, – Upstream, the global mobile marketing technology specialist, is sharing its vision for the industry in 2023 as CMOs prioritise delivering personalized offers, exceptional customer experiences and targeted multichannel campaigns in the year ahead to support revenue growth, amid wider economic cooling.
How Hong Kong Opens Global Gateways for E-Commerce Brands
Retail businesses seeking to expand their e-commerce operations in the Asia-Pacific region, look no further than Hong Kong. If you are already sourcing products in Asia, opening an e-commerce presence in Hong Kong would be even more beneficial to establishing your brand. Top brands like Nike, Adidas, Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Procter & Gamble and many others are among more than 4,000 international companies in the retail and wholesale space getting out in front of the Hong Kong consumer and taking advantage of the opportunities that the market has to offer. Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) teamed with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on a joint...
