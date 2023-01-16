ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments

Bishop
2d ago

I'm a Packer fan, but laughing at a team that at least made it to the playoffs when you didn't just shows lack of class and why you didn't make the playoffs. Front office was only part of the problem, some of the players acted like they didn't even want it lot of times.

Reply(2)
14
Michael Tims
2d ago

Everyone knows anything can happen in the Playoffs. Tell me how many NFC Championships games the Packers have lost at home ? Hell they just lost to the Detroit Lions at home , that eliminated them of the Playoffs. When Detroit had nothing to play for , don't know what the hell they're laughing about.

Reply(6)
12
ST IB
3d ago

The vikings got paid for today's game, you didn't, so would you rather laugh all the way to the bank or laugh from your couch?

Reply(4)
9
 

