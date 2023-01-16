I'm a Packer fan, but laughing at a team that at least made it to the playoffs when you didn't just shows lack of class and why you didn't make the playoffs. Front office was only part of the problem, some of the players acted like they didn't even want it lot of times.
Everyone knows anything can happen in the Playoffs. Tell me how many NFC Championships games the Packers have lost at home ? Hell they just lost to the Detroit Lions at home , that eliminated them of the Playoffs. When Detroit had nothing to play for , don't know what the hell they're laughing about.
The vikings got paid for today's game, you didn't, so would you rather laugh all the way to the bank or laugh from your couch?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady gets clear message from famous model
Kirk Cousins drops sad truth bomb on Vikings loss to Giants
Dolphins fans left stunned as HC Mike McDaniel gets caught vaping on sidelines during wild-card game vs Bills
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Dak Prescott gets brutally honest on Brett Maher horror in Cowboys vs. Buccaneers
NFL World Appears To Be Done With Longtime Announcer
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Damar Hamlin files for awesome trademark
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos move after making Michigan football coaching decision
Rob Gronkowski Says He Would 'Be Surprised' if Tom Brady Returns to Patriots in Upcoming Free Agency
Tyler Huntley reveals reason why he deviated from original plan in doomed QB sneak vs Bengals
Aaron Rodgers Reveals 1 Situation He Won't Be A Part Of
Packers’ players brutally mock Vikings after they suffer humiliating loss vs Giants in wild-card round
Cowboys absorb painful blow with injury to Dak Prescott’s protection unit vs Buccaneers
Jerry Jones gave the most Jerry Jones answer when asked about Cowboys kicker Brett Maher
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 86