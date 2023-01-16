Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Monmouth poll: New Jerseyans skeptical of state, federal government – but prefer Trenton to Washington
New Jerseyans give their state government higher marks than the federal government but aren’t hugely satisfied with either, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released today. 36% of New Jersey adults rated the quality of state government positively (calling it either excellent or good), versus 19% who said...
Restaurant lobby opposes Murphy’s liquor law reforms
Even Democrats who want reforms are balking at the governor's plan. “We’ll keep trying, but it has me thinking that maybe we invest in a different state,” said Ehren Ryan, who wants, but can’t get, a liquor license in New Jersey because of antiquated state liquor laws. Gov. Phil Murphy gave a shout-out to Ryan — owner of the Common Lot eatery in Millburn — during last week’s State of the State speech, when he urged lawmakers to completely reform the statute, increase the number of new liquor licenses and make them more affordable.
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey could soon repeal its Prohibition-era liquor license rules, officials say
When the 21st Amendment ended Prohibition throughout the United States in 1933, New Jersey still sought to restrict the sale and consumption of alcohol. In the years that followed, policymakers enacted a law capping the number of liquor licenses that could be granted to business owners in each town. The...
NJ to Consider Whether Black Residents Get Reparation Payments For Slavery
New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Pennsylvanians just rejected Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate. New Jerseyans don’t want him either.
For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.
Washington Examiner
Election error: Voting machine hiccup flips local election in New Jersey
A tabulation error with a voting machine in New Jersey caused the results of a local school board race to change nearly two months after the election. Both candidates in the race for a seat on the Ocean Township school board have been notified, per a report from the New Jersey Globe.
‘Trenton has not done a damn thing.’ Mayor plans to sue state over bail reform
Mayor Tony Perry announced his plans to take on rising auto thefts by suing state officials who he says are to blame.
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey was against Dr. King state holiday before it was for it
The road to establishing a legal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in New Jersey was a slow one. During the final days of the 1974-75 legislative session, the Democratic-controlled State Senate rejected the idea of a new state holiday, saying New Jersey taxpayers couldn’t afford it.
NJ looks to solve nursing shortage
New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
State is reviewing 988 crisis hotline responses, prepares for next phase
More people are using a new nationwide suicide crisis hotline. In the six months since the 988 hotline was launched, there has been an increase in calls and texts to it from New Jersey. Now the focus is shifting to whether communities have enough resources to respond to those calls.
New Bill Establishes NJ Siblings Bill of Rights
A new bill out of the State of NJ that supplements the Child Placement Bill of Rights will focus on the importance of maintaining sibling relationships in the child welfare system.
NJ racial equality poll: 26% say Black and white people are treated the same
Most New Jersey adults embrace the state's racial and ethnic diversity, but at the same time acknowledge that we are far from becoming a racially equitable society, according to the latest poll out of Monmouth University. The poll, released in advance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, surveyed more than...
The Most Expensive City To Live In America Is In New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
New Jersey Globe
Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver
Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
Controversial List of the Worst Small Towns in New Jersey is Baffling
New Jersey gets enough bad publicity as it is. This new article isn't helping our reputation at all. Lifestyle website Road Snacks decided to "crunch some numbers" to determine the 10 worst small towns to live in. I don't know about you, but when I think about absolute livability rankings,...
NBC Philadelphia
$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'
New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Announces Major Tax Cuts — How Much Will You Save?
By almost any measure, New Jersey has one of the highest tax rates of any state in the country -- for both income and property taxes. The Garden State might never find itself on the lower end of the...
Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail
Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
Environmentalists disagree over cause of whale strandings
Some blame offshore wind development activities, others say no evidence of cause. The recent string of dead whales washing up on the Jersey Shore is pitting environmentalists against one another. Opponents of offshore wind development are blaming the industry for the deaths, calling on the Biden administration to step in and halt development projects.
People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés
With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
