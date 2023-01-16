ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 3

FREEBIRD
2d ago

Looking to act like a moderate now. There's an election coming up. Take off your blinders for a change so you can see better

Reply
6
Related
NJ Spotlight

Restaurant lobby opposes Murphy’s liquor law reforms

Even Democrats who want reforms are balking at the governor's plan. “We’ll keep trying, but it has me thinking that maybe we invest in a different state,” said Ehren Ryan, who wants, but can’t get, a liquor license in New Jersey because of antiquated state liquor laws. Gov. Phil Murphy gave a shout-out to Ryan — owner of the Common Lot eatery in Millburn — during last week’s State of the State speech, when he urged lawmakers to completely reform the statute, increase the number of new liquor licenses and make them more affordable.
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Pennsylvanians just rejected Dr. Oz for U.S. Senate. New Jerseyans don’t want him either.

For celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, you really can’t go home again. To run for political office, that is, according to a recent Monmouth University Poll. Oz, who moved to Pennsylvania from New Jersey to run for U.S. Senate with the support of former President Donald Trump last year, was trolled throughout his campaign by Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the state that really, really doesn’t like outsiders to run for public office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

New Jersey was against Dr. King state holiday before it was for it

The road to establishing a legal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in New Jersey was a slow one. During the final days of the 1974-75 legislative session, the Democratic-controlled State Senate rejected the idea of a new state holiday, saying New Jersey taxpayers couldn’t afford it.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ looks to solve nursing shortage

New study says staffing crisis is getting worse as lawmakers consider solutions. New Jersey’s health care workforce could lose another 10,000 nurses to retirement or other jobs over the next few years, according to a new report, further exacerbating the existing staffing shortage in hospitals, nursing homes and home care.
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Sheila Oliver is the first Black to serve as Lieutenant Governor of New Jersey, the first Black woman to win a statewide election in New Jersey, and was the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the New Jersey State Assembly. Oliver began her political career as a two-term...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC Philadelphia

$53M for NJ Unemployment Call Center Blasted as ‘Complete Waste of Money'

New Jersey taxpayers spent tens of millions of dollars for help answering phone calls from unemployment claimants during the pandemic. Now, unemployment rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, but thousands of applicants are still experiencing the same benefits processing delays that were commonplace in 2020 and 2021. And some applicants...
NJ Spotlight

Condo owner can’t block Hudson waterfront trail

Court orders construction ban lifted on section of popular Hudson River walkway. An Edgewater condominium association can’t block a short section of a popular 18.6-mile trail along the Hudson riverfront, a judge ruled. A Superior Court judge in Bergen County ruled in favor of the Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Environmentalists disagree over cause of whale strandings

Some blame offshore wind development activities, others say no evidence of cause. The recent string of dead whales washing up on the Jersey Shore is pitting environmentalists against one another. Opponents of offshore wind development are blaming the industry for the deaths, calling on the Biden administration to step in and halt development projects.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

People From NJ Are Afraid To Put This Word On Their Resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy