This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
FOX23 INVESTIGATION: Woman says local furniture store not honoring warranty
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman says a local furniture store and a national furniture manufacturer are giving her the runaround, not answering her calls and not honoring the warranty on her couch that began falling apart just after purchasing it. Last year, Janice Bayouth decided it was time...
KOKI FOX 23
BA woman designs her dream home in her own eclectic, vibrant style, ‘Retro, maximalism!’
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Sarah Lopp says she has no idea why by she has named her home, “The Hippie House.” She and her blended family moved into their new home near the Broken Arrow Rose District just in June of last year. Just a little over...
KOKI FOX 23
Janeway Estate open to public, benefits Sand Springs Community Services
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — If you’ve ever been curious about the multi-million dollar home in Sand Springs, this weekend is your chance to see inside the Janeway Estate. The Janeway Estate was a family home turned wedding venue in 2017. Now it’s back on the market with a nearly $2M price tag.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma universities partner for virtual health commercialization program
Three Oklahoma universities have partnered with Tulsa Innovation Labs in announcing the launch of Canopy Healthtech, an initiative to push the commercialization of virtual health innovations. Oklahoma State University, the University of Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma are in works developing virtual health technologies to help fill gaps in...
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank, according to TPD. On Oct. 22, 2022, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man convicted of robbery, jury recommends 225 years
TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and assault while masked or disguised, according to Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery, three...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. we’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
KOKI FOX 23
Two people arrested for breaking in, living in vacant house after tenants die
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) said they arrested two people for breaking in and living in a vacant home after the tenants passed away. Police said they responded to a call near 15th and Yale Ave at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The TPD helicopter was circling, catching two people leaving a nearby home through the back door.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced to probation
WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who participated as rioters entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday. Levi Gable, 37, of Chouteau was sentenced to two years of probation during a federal hearing in Washington D.C., according to court records. Prosecutors asked for jail time...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
KOKI FOX 23
Police take man into custody for attempted kidnapping of Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa police took a man into custody on Wednesday who they say attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee in Bartlesville. Bartlesville police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., they were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
KOKI FOX 23
Neighbors of the 6-year-old injured in a drive-by speaks on the senseless shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbor of the family whose 6-year-old was severely injured in a drive-by shooting on Sunday said her family loves the little girl very much. Sevoya and her daughter are wishing the 6-year-old a speedy recovery as they recount how Sevoya lost her mother in a similar accident.
KOKI FOX 23
Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino
TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20. In the band’s decades...
KOKI FOX 23
Police look for man who tried to kidnap Bartlesville Lowe’s employee
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a Lowe’s employee on Tuesday. Police said on Tuesday around 5 p.m., police were called to the Lowe’s at Southeast Adams Boulevard and Silver Lake Road for an attempted kidnapping of an employee.
New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park
TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
blackchronicle.com
Health officials will take back management of troubled lab | News
After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
