Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma universities partner for virtual health commercialization program

Three Oklahoma universities have partnered with Tulsa Innovation Labs in announcing the launch of Canopy Healthtech, an initiative to push the commercialization of virtual health innovations. Oklahoma State University, the University of Tulsa and the University of Oklahoma are in works developing virtual health technologies to help fill gaps in...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police searching for man accused of robbing bank

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for a man accused of robbing a bank, according to TPD. On Oct. 22, 2022, a man walked into a bank near E. 41st St. and S. Peoria Ave. and passed a robbery note to the teller, according to TPD.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man convicted of robbery, jury recommends 225 years

TULSA, Okla. — A jury has recommended a sentence of 225 years after a Tulsa man was convicted on multiple counts of robbery, kidnapping and assault while masked or disguised, according to Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Jerome Hall was found guilty on three counts of robbery, three...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two people arrested for breaking in, living in vacant house after tenants die

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) said they arrested two people for breaking in and living in a vacant home after the tenants passed away. Police said they responded to a call near 15th and Yale Ave at around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night. The TPD helicopter was circling, catching two people leaving a nearby home through the back door.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma man involved in Jan. 6 Capitol riot sentenced to probation

WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who participated as rioters entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Tuesday. Levi Gable, 37, of Chouteau was sentenced to two years of probation during a federal hearing in Washington D.C., according to court records. Prosecutors asked for jail time...
CHOUTEAU, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
OKMULGEE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20. In the band’s decades...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Health officials will take back management of troubled lab | News

After more than two years marked with staffing shortages and citations from federal inspectors, management of the Oklahoma Public Health Lab will shift back from a private nonprofit vendor to the State Department of Health at the end of January. Prairie One Solutions, a nonprofit formed under the Oklahoma State...
OKLAHOMA STATE

