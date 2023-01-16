Read full article on original website
This week’s JA People of Action features the volunteers for Greenwood High School’s Mock Interview event. Fifteen volunteers interviewed multiple students 1:1 to allow them to experience an interview scenario in a low pressure environment. Thank you to Mr. Will McCoy and his students who welcomed Junior Achievement. A big thank you to all of the fantastic volunteers who took time out of their day and their very busy schedules to give back to the community!
