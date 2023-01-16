Read full article on original website
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans in a Frenzy After Fan-Favorite Character’s Return Confirmed
Blue Bloods fans have a right to get excited about this Friday night’s new episode after the winter hiatus. While just getting the show back on the air on CBS might be enough, there are some other points to note. One is the fact that star Bridget Moynahan directs this new episode. But a character that fans seem to love also returns.
soapoperanetwork.com
First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)
Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Law & Order: SVU Star Richard Belzer Was Asked To Leave The Military After Only Seven Months Of Serving
Richard Belzer started out as a stand-up comedian. However, he's gone through a stunning transformation into dramatic roles. In a 1987 interview with Fresh Air, Belzer explained that his talent for comedy began as a defense mechanism against his abusive mother, who he called "the toughest audience [he] ever had." He became a renowned comedian and the first audience warm-up comedian for "Saturday Night Live."
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos posed in front of a Christmas tree with their three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin Kelly Ripa is keeping her family holiday traditions alive. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared family photos in front of a Christmas tree on Saturday with husband Mark Consuelos and their three adult children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, 19. "Merry Christmas ♥️ the Consuelos family (dogs lasted for one photo, kids for two)," she captioned the photos, in which they were joined for one...
The Real Reason Why Amanda Blake Quit ‘Gunsmoke’
Here's the real reason why 'Gunsmoke' actor Amanda Blake decided to quit playing Miss Kitty Russell on the popular Western show.
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
More than six decades after the famed classic TV show I Love Lucy came to an end, Keith Thibodeaux, the former child actor who played Little Ricky, is considered the last living castmate of the show. According to Do You Remember, the I Love Lucy character was played by six...
NCIS Fans Breathe A Sigh Of Relief After Hetty's Crossover Cameo
Henrietta "Hetty" Lange (Linda Hunt), the Operations Manager of the team, has to be one of the most beloved characters among fans of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Precinct TV even claimed that "without her, I don't think the show would have been as successful as it is." The colorful, intense agent...
Blue Bloods Fans Are Now Speculating About The Future Of Danny And Baez
The following article contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 9 — "Nothing Sacred." Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner on the police force, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), have come a long way since they became a no-nonsense team during Season 3 of "Blue Bloods." They'd been friends for over 10 years before finding themselves paired up in the field, and in the 10+ years since then, a lot of terrible and wonderful things have occurred — incidents that have bounded them as friends and cemented their connection.
Legendary Musician and Singer Dies
Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Tributes Late ‘Eight is Enough’ Star Adam Rich
Melissa Gilbert is mourning the death of one of her fellow classic TV child actors, Adam Rich. Shortly after the news broke, Gilbert took to Instagram to share how devastated she was to hear about the 54-year-old’s passing. In a short caption, she simply wrote, “This one hurts,” and noted that he was part of her “tribe.”
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Young Sheldon Fans Are In Agreement Over Missy's Cringe-Worthy Date In Season 6 Episode 9
"Young Sheldon" Season 6 returns from the holiday break with an eventful episode that catches up with various members of the Cooper family in "College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle." Following the recent cliffhanger in Episode 8, "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," we learn that Sheldon (Iain Armitage) has found several interested parties willing to invest in his lucrative database idea. Additionally, George (Lance Barber) is hard at work coaching the boys' high school football team when an unexpected visitor (Pastor Rob, played by Dan Byrd) arrives to lead and motivate them spiritually.
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Is Done Defending Infamous Luke and Laura Rape Scene
If there’s one defining moment in American soap operas, it’s Luke and Laura’s wedding on “General Hospital.” The nuptials of the super-couple (played by Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) was a major television event when it aired in November 1981, bringing in 30 million viewers to the ABC series and making the duo one of the most iconic couples in soap history. But as famous and beloved as the couple is, their relationship started on an extremely ugly note. In an October 1979 episode, Luke raped her, and although the show initially played it as such, the event was later looked...
