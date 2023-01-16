Editorial: MLK Day celebrates unity

By any standard, Toledo does a good job of making the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday an event devoted to civic unity.

With a passionate message and a lifetime of work devoted to the dream of a color-blind society focused on the content of individual character, Reverend King’s influence has grown in the 55 years since an assassin’s bullet snuffed out his life.

Reverend King would have turned 94 on Sunday. His influence at a critical stage in our nation’s history cannot be overstated.

Celebrated as a national holiday since 1986, MLK Day is an annual remembrance of the power of peaceful protest and how moral authority can change hearts, minds, and laws in a nation where freedom of speech and assembly is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Reverend King is celebrated with a national holiday today because he was violently opposed by the misused power of local, state, and national government but appealed instead to what President Lincoln called in his first inaugural address, “the better angels of our nature.”

Ultimately, thanks to Reverend King’s leadership, those better angels prevailed and legislation codifying the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution was enacted into federal law.

But that was just the start of Reverend King’s work. Economic opportunity was the stage of reform efforts under way when Martin Luther King, Jr., was killed in 1968.

Reverend King’s only known visit to Toledo, in September of 1967, gave a speech at Scott High School devoted to themes of economic equality.

Reverend King could see clearly that tearing down walls of segregation could unite the interests of working people of every race. He made note that it was the sons of the powerless providing the combat manpower in Vietnam while the affluent were able to avoid the danger.

In Toledo, the city and university are teaming up for an MLK Day Unity Celebration featuring recent College Football Hall of Fame inductee and former Rocket quarterback Chuck Ealey ( “4 days of Toledo area events to pay tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Jan. 9 ).

Mr. Ealey’s experience as one of the nation’s first Black quarterbacks in college football, the 35-game winning streak that united this city, and the prevalence of Black signal callers in football today well fits the MLK Day mission.

The unity message has special resonance in Toledo because in addition to a celebration of the life and legacy of Reverend King, MLK Day has become “an opportunity for us to show our appreciation for the long partnership the University of Toledo has had with the city of Toledo,” UT President Dr. Gregory Postel said.

The university and city of Toledo are better together. At its essence Reverend King’s message was that we need each other.

We best honor Martin Luther King, Jr., with a celebration like Toledo’s, designed to strengthen unity and show progress.