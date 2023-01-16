Read full article on original website
Voters now must "cure" flawed ballots by visiting county office, election board rules
WILKES-BARRE — Less than two weeks before a special election to fill a state Senate seat that covers 18 Luzerne County municipalities, a divided Luzerne County Board of Elections and Registration voted Wednesday to change the way voters must “cure” their mail-in ballots that contain errors, such as the omission of a signature.
NY Democrats deny Gov. Kathy Hochul's chief judge nomination
ALBANY — Democrats rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to serve as the state’s top jurist Wednesday following an at-times testy confirmation hearing. A total of 10 Dems on the 19-member Senate Judiciary Committee voted against advancing the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to a full floor vote.
Parson delivers State of the State address
In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan. His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”
Superintendent Degenfelder Appoints Former Deputy Secretary of State Karen Wheeler as Boards and Commissions Coordinator
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder has named Karen Wheeler as the Boards and Commissions Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE). Wheeler began her 37-year career with the Secretary of State’s Office in 1985, and served under seven Secretaries of State. Wheeler finished her career in the Secretary of State’s Office in 2022, serving as the Deputy Secretary of State. She is now a private consultant, and will be staffing and advising the Superintendent on her board and commission work.
Kevin Atticks to be new state agriculture secretary, other cabinet appoints made
ANNAPOLIS — Grow & Fortify founder and CEO Kevin Atticks has announced his departure from the company to accept a new role as Maryland’s secretary of agriculture, appointed by Gov.-elect Wes Moore. Atticks will replace Joseph Bartenfelder, who served the past eight years under Gov. Larry Hogan. “With...
Indiana judges may gain authority to deny bail if accused poses 'substantial risk' to public
State lawmakers are considering changing Indiana's fundamental governing document to give judges greater authority to keep individuals accused of crimes locked in jail — even before they've been convicted. The Indiana Constitution currently declares that any person accused of a crime, except murder or treason, automatically is eligible for...
Idaho Rep. says 'no' to input from constituents under 18
Idaho Rep. Bruce D. Skaug, R-Nampa, and the head of the Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, set up ground rules for presentations and testimony for 2023, invoking an age limit. Constituents under the age of 18 will not be allowed to present any testimony to his committee during the 2023 Idaho legislative session, unless he, as the committee chair, “invites” it.
Indiana lawmakers eye next frontier in school choice
A unique Indiana educational opportunity for eligible children with disabilities potentially could be expanded to every student in the state. Senate Bill 305 would allow the parents of Hoosier students in kindergarten through 12th grade to opt their children out of regular school enrollment and instead decide on their own how to use the funds the state normally would spend to educate their children.
Wes Moore inaugurated as first Black governor of Maryland
ANNAPOLIS — Thousands of supporters, constituents, elected officials and distinguished guests graced the lawn outside the Maryland State House Wednesday, Jan. 18, to watch and take part in the inauguration of Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland’s 63rd governor. Though the outdoor inauguration started at 12:30 p.m., musicians and performers...
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
New enhancements made to state's education data dashboard
The Indiana Department of Education announced new enhancements Tuesday to its online Indiana Graduates Prepared to Succeed dashboard. GPS allows Hoosiers to view data and information about how Indiana schools are preparing students for life after graduation. That includes literacy rates, the percentage of students earning college credit before graduation and the number of students completing graduation requirements. The dashboard can be found at indianagps.doe.in.gov.
Caesars fined $150,000 for sports betting violations in Ohio
(The Center Square) – The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved a $150,000 fine against Caesars Sportsbook during its meeting Wednesday in Columbus. The state’s gaming regulatory body found the Las Vegas-based sportsbook violated advertising standards. It found ads that did not include conspicuous messaging for promoting responsible gambling practices, nor did they include an approved telephone number for a problem gambling hotline.
Pillen backs flat income tax rate, immediate end to Social Security taxes in Nebraska
Nebraskans would pay income taxes at a flat 3.99% rate and taxes on Social Security benefits would be eliminated immediately under a legislative package unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Jim Pillen. The proposals also include an end to property tax support for community colleges, changes in how farm and ranch land...
Pork Congress looks at trends, new technology
Trends and technology will be discussed and displayed at the Iowa Pork Congress Jan. 25-26 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. This will be the 50th edition of the winter showcase. “We’re looking forward to a great show,” says Pat McGonegle, CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association....
Celebrity bowhunting couple sentenced for conspiring to illegally obtain wildlife in Nebraska
A celebrity bowhunting couple have been sentenced in federal court in Omaha for conspiring to violate the Lacey Act, which prohibits the trafficking of wildlife. The case against Josh Bowmar, 32, Sarah Bowmar, 33, and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC of Ankeny, Iowa, was related to the largest known case of poaching in Nebraska.
Woman accused of killing parents in Montgomery County
ABINGTON TWP., Pa. - Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Wednesday afternoon that a woman is under arrest, accused of killing her parents. Verity Beck, 49, faces first and third-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Investigators believe she murdered her...
Indiana may boost penalty for killing a police K-9
The criminal penalty for killing an Indiana police dog soon may get more severe. The House Courts and Criminal Code Committee voted 12-1 Wednesday to reclassify the crime of killing a law enforcement animal as a level 5 felony, one step higher than its current classification as a level 6 felony.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Missouri
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Photos: Head west on I-80 in Nebraska, and this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney. Originally published on journalstar.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Florida
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Florida using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
