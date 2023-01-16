Dr. Michael L. Glenn, the senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, has announced his intention to transition out of his role in 2023. Dr. Glenn has served as senior pastor of the church, whose central campus is at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, for 32 years. His ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church began in 1991. Under his leadership, the church has grown from an average weekly attendance of 736 to a membership of over 12,000 across nine campuses located throughout Middle Tennessee.

