ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mtsunews.com

MTSU professor urges MLK vigil attendees to ‘put your mask on’ to combat ‘dust’ of inequality [+VIDEO]

MTSU history professor Aaron Treadwell channeled his extensive scholarship and considerable oratory skills to give a rousing tribute Monday evening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — while challenging those attending the university’s traditional MLK celebration to insert themselves into uncomfortable spaces like the slain civil rights leader and his wife did to effect change.
franklinis.com

Brentwood Baptist Senior Pastor Announcement

Dr. Michael L. Glenn, the senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, has announced his intention to transition out of his role in 2023. Dr. Glenn has served as senior pastor of the church, whose central campus is at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, for 32 years. His ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church began in 1991. Under his leadership, the church has grown from an average weekly attendance of 736 to a membership of over 12,000 across nine campuses located throughout Middle Tennessee.
BRENTWOOD, TN
WKRN

Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement

It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville

After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
FRANKLIN, KY
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy