FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
mtsunews.com
MTSU professor urges MLK vigil attendees to ‘put your mask on’ to combat ‘dust’ of inequality [+VIDEO]
MTSU history professor Aaron Treadwell channeled his extensive scholarship and considerable oratory skills to give a rousing tribute Monday evening to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — while challenging those attending the university’s traditional MLK celebration to insert themselves into uncomfortable spaces like the slain civil rights leader and his wife did to effect change.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: TSU Announces Plans for Historic $250 Million Funding Package from the State of TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TSU News Service) – On the day the nation celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., MLK Day, Tennessee State University shared its plans for the historic $250 million from the State of Tennessee. It is the largest one-time investment to a historically black university by a state.
WSMV
Murfreesboro marches in celebration of MLK on street named in his honor
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since it was renamed, nearly 1,000 people marched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in celebration of the civil rights hero’s birthday on Monday. The street name was changed from Mercury Boulevard in 2021, but snow prompted the cancellation of...
fox17.com
Westmoreland church pushes back on city's 'Cease and Desist' letter
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Westmoreland church is pushing back against the city after leaders closed their housing ministry. The Father's House Men's Ministry is connected to the Living Water Full Gospel Church. It is a church located in Sumner County. Leaders say it is meant to house...
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
franklinis.com
Brentwood Baptist Senior Pastor Announcement
Dr. Michael L. Glenn, the senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church, has announced his intention to transition out of his role in 2023. Dr. Glenn has served as senior pastor of the church, whose central campus is at 7777 Concord Road in Brentwood, for 32 years. His ministry at Brentwood Baptist Church began in 1991. Under his leadership, the church has grown from an average weekly attendance of 736 to a membership of over 12,000 across nine campuses located throughout Middle Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
Trial begins for man accused of executing parents in Clarksville cold case
More than a decade later, in July of 2021, the couple’s adoptive son, William Roger Campbell, was arrested while living in Georgia and was extradited back to Tennessee.
Fisk Addresses Student Housing Demand By Creating Dorm Rooms With Shipping Containers
Black liberal arts college Fisk University has been making headlines recently for taking the appropriate action to decrease the high demand for student housing in Nashville, Tennessee. According to NBC News, it includes converting “dozens of shipping containers” into dorm rooms. During an interview with the publication, Jens...
‘There’s always going to be that emptiness’: Family seeks answers in disappearance of Marqualus Davis
The Davis family has dealt with a feeling of emptiness ever since 33-year-old Marqualus Davis disappeared from Clarksville more than four years ago.
WKRN
Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement
It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
WSMV
Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
WKRN
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville
After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
Saint Thomas Rutherford Names Brittney Urso Hospital Administrator for Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce Brittney Urso as Hospital Administrator for the new Westlawn Neighborhood Hospital that will serve Murfreesboro’s Blackman community. Brittney’s proven track record in healthcare includes her most recent role as Interdisciplinary Director of the Clinical Decision and Medical/Surgical Units at Ascension Saint...
clarksvillenow.com
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
WBKO
Franklin Pharmacy served with warrant, employee arrested
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Pharmacy was served with a search federal warrant Wednesday before 11:00 AM by the Warren County-Bowling Green Drug Task Force. The pharmacy is located at 810 N Main St in Franklin, Ky. Multiple agencies were on scene while the search warrant was being served.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Schools have Choice School Opportunities for Local Students
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) The Rutherford County School System has a total of 26 Pre-K through 12th Grade Choice School’s for eligible students. Choice School’s Coordinator Dr. Caitlin Bullard told WGNS News…. There are 5-different types of Choice School’s available…. The Choice School's application process began on Dec....
Ariza Bellevue developers unveil new plans to raise Coley Davis Road
Developers plan to raise and widen the road to help prevent street flooding in extreme weather events.
Sumner County sheriff calls for naloxone in high schools
The Sumner County sheriff wants to stop any more children from dying of an opioid overdose by bringing more of the antidote naloxone to schools.
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
