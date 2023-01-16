Read full article on original website
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
Starving pit bulls rescued, recovering in Sabine Parish
FLORIEN, La. - A call to the Florien Police Department last week led to the discovery and rescue of two starving pit bulls on an empty lot near Liberty Loop. A caller reported to the Florien Police Department on Thursday there were two pit bulls tied on heavy chains, starving to death. An officer went to the site and confirmed that the dogs needed immediate care.
Bossier City Water System earns ‘A’ grade from Louisiana Department of Health
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City water system has earned the top grade following a community drinking water system accountability evaluation from the Louisiana Department of Health. The system earned a perfect 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards, including both federal and state water...
Benton mother sentenced to 15 years in son's death
BENTON, La. – A Benton mother who plead guilty late last year in connection with the poisoning death of her young son was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in Bossier District Court. District Judge Michael Craig recommended Courtney Seilhammer serve that time in a facility where she...
