Champaign, IL

WAND TV

Illini Men's Hoops Prepares for Home Battle With Indiana

The Illinois men's basketball team has their sights set on keeping their conference stretch alive against Indiana tomorrow night. Despite a poor start to Big Ten play Brad Underwood and the the Illini are on a four game win streak. The four game stretch is longest active streak in the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Illinois wins 4th straight after 78-60 win over Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) — A big second half surge propelled Illinois past Minnesota 78-60 Monday night. It was the Illini's fourth straight win. Illinois has won five consecutive games in the series including three straight at Minnesota. Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Dain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WAND TV

Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
MOUNT ZION, IL
WAND TV

SkyWalker Outreach to host leadership academy

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — SkyWalker Outreach Services, Inc. will be hosting a Leadership Academy for Decatur-area students. The nonprofit will provide athletics, life skill trainings, and leadership programming to boys and girls 12-18. The academy will take place Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the SkyWalker Sports Complex at 400 E. Eldorado in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found

ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
ATLANTA, IL
WAND TV

Urbana seeks community feedback on new fire stations

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Urbana is requesting public feedback regarding the upcoming design and construction of New Fire Stations #2 (South Philo Rd.) and #3 (North Lincoln Ave.) Presentation materials regarding the projects can be found here. Photos from the existing fire stations are shown next...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Decatur community shows up for 37th Annual Freedom March

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — At the 37th Annual Freedom March, residents from across Decatur showed up to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march stepped off at Mueller Park and proceeded north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, history teacher Richard Hansen led a program called “Teaching our Past Improves our Future”.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Springfield man found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting in Hammond

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of first degree murder for a shooting in Hammond. Jerome Schmidt of Springfield was found guilty in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael Brown. On January 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Hammond where they found Brown with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown died from his injuries at the home.
HAMMOND, IL
WAND TV

Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

One person airlifted after morning crash on I-57 south near Arcola

ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 near Arcola Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-57 southbound at milepost 199.5 around 8:15 a.m. I-57 southbound at exit 203 (Arcola) has been opened, but troopers are still on scene. Investigators said...
ARCOLA, IL
WAND TV

2 people treated for smoke inhalation after Charleston fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and a cat died in a Charleston fire. Sunday morning around 5:30 the Charleston Fire Department was called to the 600 block of N. 5th St. A house that was divided into apartments was on fire. Crews said the...
CHARLESTON, IL

