WAND TV
Illini Men's Hoops Prepares for Home Battle With Indiana
The Illinois men's basketball team has their sights set on keeping their conference stretch alive against Indiana tomorrow night. Despite a poor start to Big Ten play Brad Underwood and the the Illini are on a four game win streak. The four game stretch is longest active streak in the...
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
WAND TV
Illinois wins 4th straight after 78-60 win over Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WAND) — A big second half surge propelled Illinois past Minnesota 78-60 Monday night. It was the Illini's fourth straight win. Illinois has won five consecutive games in the series including three straight at Minnesota. Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Dain...
WAND TV
Mt. Zion High School hosts Midwest Invitational for Show Choir
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — Groups from all over the Midwest descended upon Mt. Zion over the weekend to sing and dance. Now in its 41st year, the Midwest Invitational for Show Choir is one of the top competitions for schools in the Midwest. The two-day event consists of...
WAND TV
SkyWalker Outreach to host leadership academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — SkyWalker Outreach Services, Inc. will be hosting a Leadership Academy for Decatur-area students. The nonprofit will provide athletics, life skill trainings, and leadership programming to boys and girls 12-18. The academy will take place Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings at the SkyWalker Sports Complex at 400 E. Eldorado in Decatur.
WAND TV
Atlanta missing endangered juvenile found
ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located. According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she was...
WAND TV
Urbana seeks community feedback on new fire stations
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Urbana is requesting public feedback regarding the upcoming design and construction of New Fire Stations #2 (South Philo Rd.) and #3 (North Lincoln Ave.) Presentation materials regarding the projects can be found here. Photos from the existing fire stations are shown next...
WAND TV
Decatur community shows up for 37th Annual Freedom March
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — At the 37th Annual Freedom March, residents from across Decatur showed up to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The march stepped off at Mueller Park and proceeded north to the Decatur Civic Center. After the march, history teacher Richard Hansen led a program called “Teaching our Past Improves our Future”.
WAND TV
Urbana High School senior hosts blood drive for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Senior Amari Johnson hosted a blood drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School to give back on a day of service. Johnson along with ImpactLife planned for 13 people to donate and ended up with nearly 30 people who came to donate blood on their day off.
WAND TV
'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
WAND TV
Springfield man found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting in Hammond
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — A 19-year-old man has been found guilty of first degree murder for a shooting in Hammond. Jerome Schmidt of Springfield was found guilty in the shooting death of 64-year-old Michael Brown. On January 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff's Department responded to a home in Hammond where they found Brown with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown died from his injuries at the home.
WAND TV
U of I Researchers studying how Astronauts can stay physically fit while in space
Urbana, Ill. (WAND) — University of Illinois researchers are set to begin a study on how astronauts can stay fit while in space. Marni Boppart is a kinesiology and community health professor working alongside neuroscience and engineering professors to help maintain the health of astronauts while in space. “The...
WAND TV
Decatur City Council approves demolition of Woodrow Wilson
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to share in the cost of demolishing the former Woodrow Wilson school building. DPS approved the agreement at their meeting in December of 2022. According to a release from the council, the City...
WAND TV
One person airlifted after morning crash on I-57 south near Arcola
ARCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 57 near Arcola Tuesday morning. The crash happened on I-57 southbound at milepost 199.5 around 8:15 a.m. I-57 southbound at exit 203 (Arcola) has been opened, but troopers are still on scene. Investigators said...
WAND TV
Champaign-Urbana celebrates and honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at annual citywide event
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Residents of Champaign-Urbana gathered at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. During the citywide event, three community members were honored with prestigious awards in recognition of their hard work to uphold the ideals of Dr. King.
WAND TV
2 people treated for smoke inhalation after Charleston fire
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and a cat died in a Charleston fire. Sunday morning around 5:30 the Charleston Fire Department was called to the 600 block of N. 5th St. A house that was divided into apartments was on fire. Crews said the...
WAND TV
Students and advocates reflect on MLK's mission for a better tomorrow
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Reverend Dr. Jamie Washington said anniversaries are the perfect time to reflect on the past. "It's a moment to reflect. To remind us of the values that that person gives and to remind us to live into the value all year long," said Washington. Many are...
WAND TV
Food truck ordinance, video gambling pause, new councilperson on the agenda for Decatur City Council
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Highlights from Tuesday's Decatur City Council meeting include the appointment of a new City Council member, a 6-month moratorium on new video gambling establishments, and changes to the food truck ordinance. New Councilperson. Dr. Dana Ray appointed to fill the seat left by Bill Faber...
