ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Councilman Bacchione To Run For Berkeley Mayor

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdjnI_0kFz65k600
John Bacchione (Campaign Photo)

BERKELEY – After Mayor Carmen Amato announced his intention to run for State Senate, longtime political ally John Bacchione has announced he will run for mayor of Berkeley this year.

Should Amato be selected by the Republicans to run for Senate, it is a fairly sure bet that he’ll win in November since the 9th District is overwhelmingly conservative. That would leave an opening for the mayoral race at home. The Republicans’ decision on this will happen early in the year, giving Amato time to go on the ballot for mayor if he’s not chosen.

Bacchione and Amato are both up for re-election this year. Bacchione has worked in the mortgage industry for about 30 years. He has been a Councilman since 2012, and heads the council’s Finance Committee. Before becoming a councilman, he was on the Berkeley Township Board of Education from 2009 to 2011.

If he gets the nod from the local party to run for mayor, he already has goals in mind. “I want to continue on the path we’re going on for our town center. That’s a big target.”

“Town Center” is a designation by the state in an effort to promote smart growth – put a majority of development in one area instead of letting it sprawl. This is allowing for development of commercial ratables on Route 9.

Another issue is South Seaside Park’s attempt at de-annexation. This is when a section of town wants to leave. SSP is on the barrier island, and their leaders have retained lawyers to try to get out. Township officials don’t want them to go because they would lose a significant tax base. Bacchione is on the Planning Board, and was one of the people who heard the plea for SSP to leave. The issue is now in court.

Other business in town would simply be sailing the ship on course. The town has a strong bond rating, AA-, even after losing a lot of tax income from Superstorm Sandy, he said. A bond rating is basically a credit score for a town.

“It’s been a good run for Carmen and I don’t want to change the recipe,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

Jaffer will not seek re-election to Assembly in 2023

Assemblywoman Sadaf Jaffer (D-Montgomery), a rising star in the New Jersey legislature, will not seek re-election to a second term this year, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Jaffer told Democratic party leaders on Monday that she will not run again, creating an open seat race in a legislative district...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Officials Want Utility Rates To Stay Flat

BERKELEY – Utility bills are something every homeowner has to pay. That’s why local officials are asking for a rate moratorium that would prevent any future increases. The State Board of Public Utilities is responsible for approving price increases. The Resolution approved by the Township Council said that the BPU approved double-digit rate hikes for four gas providers that became effective in October of 2022.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Berkeley Mayor Amato Announces Senate Bid

BERKELEY – When Senator Chris Connors announced his retirement earlier this month, speculation began about who would take his place and Mayor Carmen Amato was on that list. Now, he has formally announced his candidacy. “I am thrilled to announce my candidacy as I seek to represent the extraordinary...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Gov Murphy Announces Expanded Eligibility for NJ FamilyCare Health Care Coverage

MORRISTOWN, NJ – Governor Phil Murphy came to Morristown to highlight the expanded eligibility for the NJ FamilyCare health care coverage as part of the “Cover All Kids” campaign. As of January 1, 2023, children under the age of 19 whose families meet income eligibility requirements are now able to obtain Medicaid coverage regardless of their immigration status. NJ FamilyCare is the state’s publicly funded health insurance program that includes Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Human Services. “Every child should have access to health care,” said Governor Murphy. “By helping more children get NJ...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ to consider whether Black residents get reparation payments for slavery

New Jersey Senate and Assembly Committees could soon consider legislation, S386 and A938, that calls for a special task force to be formed to review the history of slavery in the Garden State and propose different ways to offer reparations for Black residents. According to Jean-Pierre Brutus, the senior counsel...
Shore News Network

Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and residents in the area of Leesville Road worked out a tentative agreement to stop the construction of private religious high schools approved to be built. Under that deal, the developer would agree to a land swap with the township to relocate his project to an area near the Jackson Township and Lakewood border, near Cross Street. In return, the township would take ownership of the Leesville Road property and preserve it forever as open space. The agreement has been finalized by township lawyers, and developer Mordechai Eichorn is waiting to The post Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
TAPinto.net

South Amboy Scrap Metal Company Reaches Settlement Agreement; NJ Attorney General Says Company Used Inaccurate Scale

NEWARK, NJ – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that the State of New Jersey has reached a $128,838 settlement with Beacon Metals, a scrap metal company with locations in Freehold and South Amboy. The settlement resolves allegations that the company shortchanged consumers at its South Amboy location by using an inaccurate scale that provided short weight readings. A total of $112,952 of the settlement will go towards civil penalties with the remainder being used to cover the Division of Consumer Affair’s investigative costs and attorneys’ fees. The Division’s Office of Weights and Measures (“OWM”) inspected Beacon Scrap Iron & Metal Company's truck scale...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Jan. 16, 2023

A Canines for Recovery Meeting will be held on Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Community Hub in Bernardsville. Folks are welcome to bring their pups to this recovery support meeting, which “celebrates the therapeutic value dogs have in our lives.” No dog? No problem ... all are welcome!
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
jerseysbest.com

10 wacky N.J. laws you won’t believe actually exist

Want to sell handcuffs to minors or close that car sale on Sunday? You might not want to do it in New Jersey. Both selling handcuffs to minors and cars on Sunday can result in a fine and even an arrest. These are just two of the many strange laws still on the books in the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

11 NJ Mega Millions tickets win $10,000

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — They may not have won the jackpot, but 11 Mega Millions players in New Jersey won big in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday.  Ten tickets were third-tier winners, earning $10,000 each. Another ticket was also a third-tier winner, but it’s worth $20,000 since it was purchased with a megaplier.  The […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Would you support a gas stove ban? Thankfully NJ’s Van Drew won’t (Opinion)

It seems we never get enough of government meddling even in the most mundane aspects of our lives. According to an article on NJ.com, Richard Trumka Jr., commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said that he wouldn’t rule out banning gas stoves in this country. I thought this might’ve been a joke until I realized that this is what we’ve come to in this country.
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy