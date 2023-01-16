Read full article on original website
maritime-executive.com
Boskalis Takes On its 100th Offshore Wind Project
Boskalis has acquired the contract to construct a large offshore windfarm off the United States coastline. The Boskalis project scope includes the transportation and installation of the wind turbine foundations and power cables for which two crane vessels, several transport and cable-laying vessels will be deployed. The contract marks a special milestone for Boskalis as this is the 100th offshore windfarm project that Boskalis has worked on over the past decade.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
maritime-executive.com
EU Funds Tests for Development of Wind-Powered Car Carrier
The European Union is providing €9 million ($9.7 million) in funding to support the building of the first wind-powered Ro-Ro car carrier. According to the partners working on the project led by Wallenius Wilhelmsen, they are continuing to make progress and with the support of the EU’s Horizon Europe funding they are planning tests during mid-2024 toward the goal of commencing sailing by late 2026 or early 2027.
maritime-executive.com
US Clarifies Offshore Wind Regulatory Roles to Support Industry Growth
The U.S. Department of the Interior is taking important steps to support the development and maturation of the offshore renewable energy sector by further defining and simplifying the safety and environmental regulatory responsibilities. In a move that is being supported by the clean power industry, the Department clarified the roles of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).
maritime-executive.com
Crowley and Esvagt JV to Build US SOV to Service Dominion’s Wind Farm
Crowley will build a state-of-the-art service operations vessel (SOV) in partnership with Denmark’s Esvagt as part of the emerging industry to service the U.S. offshore wind power generation industry. The vessel, which will be built and registered in the U.S. will operate under a long-term charter with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for service operations on the Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project.
The Largest Weapons Manufacturers Outside the US
For the first time in history, the world spent more than $2 trillion on its militaries in 2021. Most of that came from the $801 billion the United States spent on defense, more than the $777 billion spent by the next nine countries combined. With such a massive budget, the U.S. also has the world’s […]
maritime-executive.com
Japan’s First LNG-Fueled Ferry Enters Service
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines marked the start of commercial service for Japan’s first LNG-fueled ferry as part of its efforts to reduce emissions in the shipping company’s domestic operations. They are currently planning a total of four LNG-fueled dual-fuel vessels to join the growing worldwide adoption of LNG including in the passenger and ferry segments.
maritime-executive.com
India Needs Port Investments to Support Global Ambitions
The news is currently awash with reports of China losing its place as the center of the world’s supply chains. After almost three years of Covid-restrictions in China’s manufacturing hubs, in addition to persistent issues regarding human rights and other government controls, some companies have chosen to move their operations out of China. India, Vietnam, Thailand, and Bangladesh are all competing to position themselves as China’s alternative.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
maritime-executive.com
Ørsted to Acquire PSEG’s Equity Share in NJ Offshore Wind Farm
Ørsted’s U.S. operations and New Jersey’s Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced a change in the ownership structure for one of the first offshore wind projects in the U.S. that is nearing completion of its permitting process and the start of construction. According to the companies, the change of ownership was an economic decision as the wind industry matures and new tax and financial programs are developed by the U.S. to accelerate the development of offshore wind resources.
maritime-executive.com
BOEM Revises Offshore Wind Auction Rules to Deter Bidder Collusion
In the final days of outgoing director Amanda Lefton's tenure in office, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced rule clarifications for its auction process for offshore oil and offshore wind, including changes intended to improve the integrity of the bidding process. Without mentioning any particular incidents or cases, BOEM has introduced measures to discourage bid-rigging in offshore wind lease sales.
CNBC
SAP CEO says the world is entering the 'next phase of globalization'
SAP CEO Christian Klein told CNBC that there have been cutbacks happening in tech and the broader economy, and that CEOs are becoming increasingly cautious about spending. Klein said we are entering "the next phase of globalization," with companies shifting their focus to building up resilient supply chains and improving their sustainability credentials.
maritime-executive.com
Houston Reports First Decline in TEU Imports as Record Year Closes
After two years of dramatic gains, Port Houston as expected experienced its first decline in container import volumes. The port had been able to maintain the TEU increases longer than other ports, especially compared to the U.S. West Coast, and for the full year still reported impressive gains. Port executives had warned in November that their vessel queue was declining and that they expect a leveling off in volumes.
maritime-executive.com
Saverys Call for Shareholder Meeting to Oust Euronav’s Board
The Saverys family has launched its second attempt to replace the supervisory board of Euronav just a week after they were successful in blocking the merger of Frontline and Euronav. The family, which through Compagnie Maritime Belge is the largest shareholder of Euronav, had said it would explore management and board changes after Frontline decided not to proceed with the stock exchange offer.
maritime-executive.com
Euronav Struggle Continues as Fredriksen Invests Further $70 Million
The fight over the future of tanker operator Euronav is apparently far from over. A week after announcing that Frontline was not proceeding in its planned first step toward a merger with the Belgian company it has been reported that John Fredriksen’s companies have been buying shares of Euronav. Fredriksen reports investing more than $70 million bring the value of his total stake in the company to more than $600 million based on the current market price of the stock.
maritime-executive.com
Euronav Files for Emergency Arbitration Against Frontline
Euronav confirmed that it is filing for “emergency arbitration,” against Frontline in the ongoing battle over the tanker company’s decision not to proceed with the combination of the companies, which would have resulted in the largest publicly-traded operator of crude oil tankers. Euronav’s board finds itself caught in a difficult situation between John Frederiksen’s companies which said last week they decided not to proceed with the transaction and the Saverys family which yesterday called for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to oust all the members of Euronav’s Supervisory Board.
maritime-executive.com
After 20 Years of Service, AIS is About to Get a Big Upgrade
The Automated Identification System (AIS) has served the maritime industry for more than 20 years, and it has revolutionized the way that mariners, regulators and industry stakeholders do business. AIS makes it easy for watchstanders to identify a target and make passing arrangements, and it gives Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) operators the transparency they need to ensure safety on busy waterways. Thanks to satellite- and shore-based AIS reception, commodity traders and researchers can study marine traffic patterns for insight into the movements of global commerce.
maritime-executive.com
MSC Ordered to Pay $1M in Default Judgement on Shipper's Complaint
An administrate law judge ruled on January 13 that Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) must pay a shipper nearly $1 million because it failed to produce discovery documents in a 2020 complaint filed by a furniture company headquartered in Pennsylvania alleging violations of the Shipping Act by MSC and COSCO. MSC has up to 22 days to file an exception to the initial decision or it will become the final decision of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).
maritime-executive.com
Increasing Autonomy Raises Cyber Risk for the Maritime Industry
The maritime industry is vulnerable to cyber threats. Ships and surrounding infrastructure are becoming increasingly connected and digitaliszd, which is providing more opportunities for cyber attacks. According to maritime expert Cameron Livingstone of The Nautical Institute, “As ships become more technologically sophisticated, methods an attacker could use to disable ship...
Big changes are coming to the HVAC industry
With inflation at a 40-year high, Americans are spending more on heating and air conditioning. But what if those costs could be brought down through simple logistics? Now there’s an app for that.
