Euronav confirmed that it is filing for “emergency arbitration,” against Frontline in the ongoing battle over the tanker company’s decision not to proceed with the combination of the companies, which would have resulted in the largest publicly-traded operator of crude oil tankers. Euronav’s board finds itself caught in a difficult situation between John Frederiksen’s companies which said last week they decided not to proceed with the transaction and the Saverys family which yesterday called for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to oust all the members of Euronav’s Supervisory Board.

17 HOURS AGO