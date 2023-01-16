ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

newsantaana.com

Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication

Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
TUSTIN, CA
CBS LA

Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
SANTA ANA, CA
vvng.com

Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery found dead inside cell

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery was found dead inside his cell at the High Desert Detention Center. Sheriff’s officials said that on January 13, 2023, John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA.com

Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May

A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed

A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
HIGHLAND, CA
CBS LA

Arcadia pursuit suspect crashes into Covina tree; suspect at large

A vehicle being pursued by Arcadia police crashed into a tree in Covina early Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the driver.Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area at about 5:30 a.m., but the driver of the Volkswagen sedan did not pull over.Arcadia officers pursued the vehicle, and the car crashed through a short brick wall into a tree on the 19000 block of E. Rambling Rd. in Covina.The driver then fled on foot. Police formed a perimeter and were searching for the suspect. No suspect information was available.The vehicle was not reported stolen.Arcadia Police had the car towed by 7 a.m. but the suspect search was continuing. As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was still at large.
COVINA, CA
KTLA.com

2 people arrested after CHP pursuit; stolen French bulldog recovered

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen French bulldog. The pursuit suspects were fleeing westbound on the 105 Freeway before merging onto the northbound 405 Freeway. They...
HAWTHORNE, CA
KTLA

Investigators seek information on Highland teen’s slaying

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a 19-year-old man in Highland on Saturday. Eric Luevano was shot in the 7600 block of Elm Street just before 8:15 p.m., officials said in a press release. He was declared dead at a local hospital. The shooter or shooters have not […]
HIGHLAND, CA
KTLA.com

Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton

Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
COMPTON, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont police search for shooting suspect

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
BEAUMONT, CA

