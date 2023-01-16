Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Star Wars Trading Post at the Disneyland Resort in Downtown DisneyTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
newsantaana.com
Tustin police officers arrested two suspects and recovered over $3K worth of stolen medication
Tustin police officers were dispatched to a local business regarding suspicious subjects that were inside of the store filling trash bags with numerous retail items. The police officers arrived on the scene prior to the subjects leaving and met them outside of the store. Despite denying their thievery intent, employee testimony and surveillance cameras suggested otherwise.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
2 bicyclists killed by suspected DUI driver in Rancho Cucamonga
A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night. The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies. The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both...
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Santa Ana
A Santa Ana man was behind bars on Wednesday after he was arrested for sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping a 19-year-old woman. According to police, Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, kidnapped a woman who was shopping on Monday at the Main Place Mall in the 2800 block of N. Main Street. Roberson is said to have stalked the victim as she was shopping before he followed her into the parking structure and kidnapped her, forcing her to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in Orange, where he sexually assaulted her, stole her personal belongings and...
Orange County man fatally shot pulled gun, according to Seal Beach police
SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was shot to death by police after he pulled a gun in a confrontation with officers, authorities said Tuesday. Michael Bernard Emch Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting that took place shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach, a police […]
Investigators identify wanted suspect in South LA dump truck rampage
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
vvng.com
Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery found dead inside cell
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Victorville man arrested for attempted robbery was found dead inside his cell at the High Desert Detention Center. Sheriff’s officials said that on January 13, 2023, John Aceves was arrested by deputies from the Victorville Police Department for attempted robbery. He was booked into High Desert Detention Center.
KTLA.com
Lucerne Valley man accused of murder in attack on ATV riders in May
A Lucerne Valley man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 killing and assault of ATV riders in the desert near Barstow. The May 3 attack in the 32400 block of Jiggs Road left 26-year-old Ivan Garcia dead from an apparent gunshot wound and injured a Phelan man. A third man, also from Phelan, reported the incident to law enforcement, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KTLA.com
Police asking for public’s help identifying suspect involved in Pomona stabbing
Authorities with the Pomona Police Department on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly involved in a stabbing last month. The incident occurred on Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Mission Boulevard, according to a Pomona PD social media post.
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities conduct in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center
Authorities are conducting an in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 17. On Jan. 13, investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the jail facility to investigate the death of Jason...
Arcadia pursuit suspect crashes into Covina tree; suspect at large
A vehicle being pursued by Arcadia police crashed into a tree in Covina early Wednesday morning, and police were searching for the driver.Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for an unspecified reason in the Arcadia area at about 5:30 a.m., but the driver of the Volkswagen sedan did not pull over.Arcadia officers pursued the vehicle, and the car crashed through a short brick wall into a tree on the 19000 block of E. Rambling Rd. in Covina.The driver then fled on foot. Police formed a perimeter and were searching for the suspect. No suspect information was available.The vehicle was not reported stolen.Arcadia Police had the car towed by 7 a.m. but the suspect search was continuing. As of 9:30 a.m., the suspect was still at large.
Thirteen OC Jail Inmates Charged with Attempting to Kill DUI Suspect
A 31-year-old Orange County jail inmate pleaded not guilty Wednesday for his alleged role in the beating of a drunken-driving suspect, in an attack that allegedly involved 13 assailants and left the victim comatose.
KTLA.com
2 people arrested after CHP pursuit; stolen French bulldog recovered
Officers with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a suspected reckless driver Tuesday afternoon that led to the arrest of two people and the recovery of a stolen French bulldog. The pursuit suspects were fleeing westbound on the 105 Freeway before merging onto the northbound 405 Freeway. They...
Investigators seek information on Highland teen’s slaying
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a 19-year-old man in Highland on Saturday. Eric Luevano was shot in the 7600 block of Elm Street just before 8:15 p.m., officials said in a press release. He was declared dead at a local hospital. The shooter or shooters have not […]
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
San Gabriel man gets 10 years for Pomona police officer’s death
A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of a Pomona police SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at a San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. Defense attorney Brady...
KTLA.com
Inglewood police searching for shoplifter who pepper sprayed store employee
The Inglewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who pepper-sprayed an employee at a Target store while shoplifting last month. It happened on Dec. 15, around 8:10 p.m., at a Target store on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. Police say the man loaded up...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say
Officers responded at around 5:53 a.m. to a local hospital after the man arrived with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body, police said. The post Man shot while walking in West Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Comments / 5