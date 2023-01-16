Ocean County Partnership Provides Roof For Disabled Veterans

The Ocean County Administration Building. (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

OCEAN COUNTY – A $570,000 appropriation from the Ocean County Board of Commissioners to the anti-poverty agency OCEAN Inc. has resulted in the addition of a roof over the heads of disabled veterans.

Ocean County Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea explained that “by using federal Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnership Act funds, this Board was able to be part of a collaboration that has resulted in six affordable rental units specifically for our veterans with disabilities.”

Crea serves as liaison to the county’s HOME program. “This is the perfect outcome; this is what we always hope for.”

In June of 2019, construction started on the six rental units on land donated by Pine Beach Borough. Along with the HOME funding, OCEAN Inc. secured a Community Services Block Grant and a mortgage to move the project forward.

“Ocean County has maintained a long-standing partnership with OCEAN Inc. The agency has been a designated federal Community Housing Development Organization for more than 20 years,” Crea said.

Crea noted, “OCEAN Inc.’s work has resulted in the production of more than 153 permanent affordable rental units in Ocean County. I applaud their work and their continuing dedication to helping the residents of Ocean County.”

OCEAN Inc. partnered with Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, for the leasing of the units. Since 1994, the organization has been providing homeless veterans with transitional housing and supportive services.

Through the issuance of six project based Section 8 vouchers provided by the state Department of Community Affairs for income, eligible veterans were qualified and approved by Soldier On for a unit.

“Ocean County has the largest veterans’ population in the state,” Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn said. He serves as the liaison to the Ocean County Veterans Services Bureau. “We will continue to work with agencies and organizations to provide help to these very deserving men and women.”

Crea said she was “pleased that all the units have been rented to low income veterans. With strong partnerships, hard work and dedication these veterans are now in housing that they may not have been able to access before.”

Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari applauded all the agencies involved in bringing this project to fruition. “Working together makes a real difference,”

“For these veterans, the threat of homelessness no longer exists. They are safe and secure. They are home,” Vicari added.

Supportive services also are being provided to the tenants by Preferred Behavioral Health.