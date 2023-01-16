ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Partnership Provides Roof For Disabled Veterans

By Bob Vosseller
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J8Amu_0kFz5ivH00
The Ocean County Administration Building. (Photo by Micromedia Publications)

OCEAN COUNTY – A $570,000 appropriation from the Ocean County Board of Commissioners to the anti-poverty agency OCEAN Inc. has resulted in the addition of a roof over the heads of disabled veterans.

Ocean County Commissioner Barbara Jo Crea explained that “by using federal Housing and Urban Development HOME Investment Partnership Act funds, this Board was able to be part of a collaboration that has resulted in six affordable rental units specifically for our veterans with disabilities.”

Crea serves as liaison to the county’s HOME program. “This is the perfect outcome; this is what we always hope for.”

In June of 2019, construction started on the six rental units on land donated by Pine Beach Borough. Along with the HOME funding, OCEAN Inc. secured a Community Services Block Grant and a mortgage to move the project forward.

“Ocean County has maintained a long-standing partnership with OCEAN Inc. The agency has been a designated federal Community Housing Development Organization for more than 20 years,” Crea said.

Crea noted, “OCEAN Inc.’s work has resulted in the production of more than 153 permanent affordable rental units in Ocean County. I applaud their work and their continuing dedication to helping the residents of Ocean County.”

OCEAN Inc. partnered with Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, for the leasing of the units. Since 1994, the organization has been providing homeless veterans with transitional housing and supportive services.

Through the issuance of six project based Section 8 vouchers provided by the state Department of Community Affairs for income, eligible veterans were qualified and approved by Soldier On for a unit.

“Ocean County has the largest veterans’ population in the state,” Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn said. He serves as the liaison to the Ocean County Veterans Services Bureau. “We will continue to work with agencies and organizations to provide help to these very deserving men and women.”

Crea said she was “pleased that all the units have been rented to low income veterans. With strong partnerships, hard work and dedication these veterans are now in housing that they may not have been able to access before.”

Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari applauded all the agencies involved in bringing this project to fruition. “Working together makes a real difference,”

“For these veterans, the threat of homelessness no longer exists. They are safe and secure. They are home,” Vicari added.

Supportive services also are being provided to the tenants by Preferred Behavioral Health.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Resident Recognized For Winning Pageant Title

BRICK – An 18-year-old Brick Township resident was recently recognized by the Mayor and Council after being named International United Miss New Jersey Teen. Lauren Zycband, who has lived in Brick Township her entire life, recently received the title back in September and will now move on to compete at Internationals in Orlando, Florida, this summer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Asked For Parking Help

BERKELEY – Officials asked the county for help with parking issues on a road in South Seaside Park. Some roads are county roads so the county government are the only ones who can make changes to it. Berkeley Business Administrator John Camera said that the parking on 14th Avenue...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Looks At Tough Budget Year

LAKEHURST – New Year’s Day was bright and sunny, a perfect day for the borough’s annual reorganization meeting that saw the swearing in of three returning council members – but this year’s budget preparation may present a challenge. Mayor Harry Robbins welcomed everyone to the...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Crashes Into Ocean County Bank

TOMS RIVER – An SUV sits in the lobby of a local TD Bank after crashing through the front of the building. The incident happened around 1 p.m. today at the TD Bank located on Route 9 next to the Tri-City Plaza. Despite the thousands of broken glass pieces and the external damage to the building, witnesses say there were no injuries. Witnesses also said the driver allegedly lost control and crashed through the front.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Murphy to Make Announcement in Morristown Wednesday Morning; Tune in Live Via YouTube

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Governor Murphy will be in Morristown on Wednesday morning to make an announcement with New Jersey Department of Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman, Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji, New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres, and Mayor Tim Dougherty. Tune in at 11am live via the Governor's official YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/njgovernorsoffice   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report

Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports. The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Students Raise $1,000 For Families In Need

HOWELL – Last month, 5th grade students at Memorial Elementary School worked together to organize a plan to help families in need within their own community. Memorial School is a grades 3 to 5 school, part of the Howell Township School District. As a part of the school’s commitment to community service, a grade level builds a community service project each trimester and runs it on their own. Principal Ray Gredder said this is part of Memorial’s character education program, P.A.W.S (Positive Actions Will Shine).
HOWELL, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy