KAAL-TV
Local reaction to Gov. Walz’s education budget proposal
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced his education budget proposal Tuesday. Local legislators from the other side of the aisle say it misses the mark. The state’s budget director says the proposal would come out to around $12 billion. Walz’s proposal includes updating the general...
KAAL-TV
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s newly minted Gov. Jim Pillen proposed Tuesday to vastly increase K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It’s a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan, spread...
KAAL-TV
Gov. Reynolds announces funding for ISU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory project
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday $40 million in funding will go to help complete the second phase of Iowa State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) construction project. The Governor has also proposed in her budget an additional $20M from the Rebuild Iowa...
KAAL-TV
DNR looking to fill 200 paid summer internships
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for passionate and dedicated students interested in learning more about natural resource careers through paid summer internships. DNR summer interns gain valuable training, build meaningful experience and share their knowledge and perspectives to help create a healthy,...
KAAL-TV
Campbell’s consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell’s Soup Co. plans to spend about $50 million to upgrade of its headquarters in New Jersey as it consolidates the central offices of snacks businesses from North Carolina and Connecticut. The company announced Wednesday it will add about 330 positions at the site...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea man wins $93K jackpot while playing slots at Diamond Jo Worth Casino
(ABC 6 News) – One lucky Albert Lea man turned a visit to Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa into a major payday. The man was playing IGT’s (International Game Technology) Wheel of Fortune 2x3x4x5x Super Times Pay slot machines on Thursday, Jan. 12 when he placed a $5 bet and won a progressive jackpot prize of $93,522.56.
KAAL-TV
University of St. Thomas receives $75 million donation
After a big leap to NCAA Division I athletics, St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for the basketball and hockey teams and other events. The St. Paul, Minnesota, school announced Tuesday a record $75 million gift from longtime...
KAAL-TV
Significant Snow Adds Up On Thursday
A potent winter storm is targeting the Weather First Area for late Wednesday night, lasting through most of Thursday. The heaviest snow looks to fall around 12-6 AM Thursday, with the snow wrapping up by Thursday afternoon. When it’s over, 5-8″ can be expected area-wide, with the higher end totals looking more & more likely around the Minnesota & Iowa border. Wind will be picking up as well Thursday, aiding in difficult travel conditions.
KAAL-TV
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
KAAL-TV
Wes Moore to be sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Wes Moore ‘s inauguration as Maryland’s first Black governor on Wednesday will be punctuated with references to Black history, including an acknowledgement of the enslaved people who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol and the Baltimore native who became the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea students prepare for upcoming FFA event
(ABC 6 News) – It’s not every day that there is a tractor inside a classroom at Albert Lea high school, but on Wednesday there was for educational purposes. Students in Albert Lea’s FFA program got hands-on experience with the tractor to prepare them for an upcoming competition.
KAAL-TV
California storms feed systems set up to capture rainwater
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Californians tally the damage from recent storms, some are taking stock of the rainwater captured by cisterns, catches, wells and underground basins — many built in recent years to provide relief to a state locked in decades of drought. The banked rainwater is...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
KAAL-TV
Rochester police, RFD respond to possible vehicle into home crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to a report of a possible vehicle into home crash on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 3500 block of 15 Ave. NW in Rochester. A call into RPD came in just...
KAAL-TV
US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car in Portland on Friday evening. The Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate, according to a Portland police report.
KAAL-TV
VIDEO: Two tornadoes touch down in Iowa Monday; first January Iowa tornado since 1967
(ABC 6 News) – An unusual mid-winter severe weather event produced at least two tornado touchdowns in Iowa Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Davenport, Iowa said the first tornado touched down at around 2:00 p.m. near Interstate 80 just east of the Williamsburg exit in Iowa County. A semi-tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle were blown off the interstate as the tornado passed, no injuries were reported. The tornado also caused minor damage to a cattle shelter, and tree damage at a farm before lifting. It was on the ground for roughly 8 minutes along a path estimated at around 5 miles. The tornado was rated EF1 with estimated winds at 90 mph.
KAAL-TV
California weather calms after weeks of storms
The Kim Eung Hwa Korean Dance Academy students put on protective rain coats prior to participating in the Kingdom Day Parade in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. A barrage of atmospheric river storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides. Monday's system is relatively weak compared with earlier storms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Richard Vogel]
KAAL-TV
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
KAAL-TV
Winter storm lined up Wednesday night/Thursday
Our next Winter Storm is lining up for Wednesday night into Thursday. The details of this are starting to come into agreement with given southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa a moderate to major impact from snow. This one will be all snow. No mix is expected locally. At times it...
KAAL-TV
Baby of woman fatally shot in Lakeville parking lot dies
(KSTP) – The infant son of the woman who was fatally shot in an Amazon warehouse parking lot in Lakeville last week has died. Lakeville police say they were informed that Kyla O’Neal’s newborn died late Tuesday. O’Neal, who was pregnant at the time, was found with...
