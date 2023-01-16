ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvtm13.com

Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a Terrence Knott […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Victim in Birmingham homicide identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, an off-duty Birmingham police officer heard gunfire near the 100 block of 4th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. and began to investigate. The officer soon discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound and vehicle […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

2023 Salamander Festival

The event is hosted by Friends of Shades Creek, a local nonprofit that supports and protects the 56-mile-long creek. During the event, different groups will be on hand to educate participants about environmental awareness and protection, focusing on the Homewood salamanders. This event is open to the public and is for all ages. You will also find other fun activities such as:
HOMEWOOD, AL

