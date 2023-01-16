Read full article on original website
Update: Court Records Indicate Darius Miles Provided Gun In Weekend Shooting
The former Alabama basketball player provided the weapon that Michael Lynn Davis used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris.
Sporting News
Darius Miles murder charges, explained: What to know about Alabama basketball player arrested in shooting
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles is one of two men being charged with capital murder after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Sunday. The shooting occurred at 2:45 a.m. ET and claimed one victim: Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old woman from Birmingham. Miles, 21, was arrested along with Michael Lynn Davis,...
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder
The junior was reportedly charged in connection with an early Sunday morning shooting.
wbrc.com
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: New court documents released Tuesday morning stated that Darius Miles aided and abetted Michael Davis in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The documents also state Miles admitted to providing Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting. Miles and Davis are...
wvtm13.com
Gunfire caught on doorbell camera during deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — WARNING: Gunfire can be heard in the video above, viewer discretion advised. Video obtained by WVTM 13 investigative reporter Jon Paepcke on Monday reveals the moments gunfire broke out Sunday morning, killing Jamea Harris. The video comes from a doorbell camera along Grace Street. A few...
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."
Her mourning mother said that the young lady who was killed while driving on the Strip in Tuscaloosa was well-liked by everyone. Murder was committed early on Sunday morning against 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris.
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting which left one person dead Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were dispatched to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th Avenue East around noon Saturday on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man dead a the scene.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man killed, woman injured in shooting on 4th Avenue North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham Sunday after two people were shot. Police say around 2:20 a.m. the Shot Spotter system was activated and an off-duty Birmingham officer who was working in the area heard shots in the 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. He...
Tuscaloosa Police investigating apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday and left a man dead. According to Capt. Jack Kennedy, officers arrived to the Sun Valley Apartments on 36th East Avenue just before noon on calls of a person shot inside an apartment. Police arrived and found a Terrence Knott […]
Victim in Birmingham homicide identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a shooting overnight in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, an off-duty Birmingham police officer heard gunfire near the 100 block of 4th Avenue North around 2:20 a.m. and began to investigate. The officer soon discovered an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound and vehicle […]
