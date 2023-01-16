A semi driver was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when a loose set of tires struck his truck, Ohio authorities say. The fatal crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Interstate 280 in Lake Township, about 10 miles southeast of Toledo. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semi truck “lost a set of dual tires off of one of its axles.”

TOLEDO, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO