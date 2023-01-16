Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Phillies Reportedly Sign Taiwanese Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies have officially signed Taiwanese right-handed pitcher Wen-Hui Pan, according to Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. The Phillies awarded him $350,000 plus $70,000 towards college education expenses. He’s expected to start at rookie ball after attending the Phillies’ high-performance camp in the Dominican Republic this month....
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: OF Prospect James Outman Looks Back at 2022 Learning Curve
James Outman got a glimpse of the major leagues last summer in Los Angeles, after playing four games with the Dodgers. In 16 plate appearances, the prospect homered in his first at-bat, and posted a 1.409 OPS. After his small stint in L.A. he was sent back down to Triple-A but performed strongly the entirety of 2022.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Inactive Offseason Among Biggest Surprises of the Winter
It's been a weird offseason for the Dodgers. While other teams were going crazy in the free-agent market, shelling out contracts of record length and record dollars, LA just kind of sat back and watched. They'd occasionally jump in and do something, signing a Noah Syndergaard here and a JD Martinez there, but Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, and dozens of others rolled through the market with nary a glance from Los Angeles.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: What To Bet On For Sacramento-LA, With Fate Of LeBron James In Flux
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to get another winning streak cooking when they face off against the surprisingly-good Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. 38-year-old All-Star power forward LeBron James may not suit up as he deals with that pesky sore left ankle. So today's bets will not be particularly LeBron James-focused.
Wichita Eagle
Marsh to be Long Term Solution for Phillies Outfield
Brandon Marsh will have every chance to earn the everyday starting role in center field this season for the Philadelphia Phillies. Though it’s not as splashy like Brandon Nimmo’s $162 million deal with the New York Mets, Marsh proved last season that he possesses plenty of talent both at the plate and in the field.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Experts Think LA Plans To Trade For One Of Two All-Star Guards This Summer
Even though its last attempt to create a "Big Three" in Hollywood by adding an aging former multi-time All-Star guard who doesn't play defense resulted in a 33-49 season, it appears your Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to try that approach all over again this summer. In a more...
