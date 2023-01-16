It's been a weird offseason for the Dodgers. While other teams were going crazy in the free-agent market, shelling out contracts of record length and record dollars, LA just kind of sat back and watched. They'd occasionally jump in and do something, signing a Noah Syndergaard here and a JD Martinez there, but Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Aaron Judge, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon, and dozens of others rolled through the market with nary a glance from Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO