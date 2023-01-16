Looking back at Larry Hogan's eight-years as Maryland Governor

Maryland will swear in its 63rd Governor on January 18.

Wes Moore, a Democrat, was elected in November's General Election to take over for outgoing term limited Republican Governor Larry Hogan.

WMAR is taking a look at the last eight-years with Hogan at the helm.

Shortly into his first term Hogan oversaw the state's response to unrest in Baltimore City following the death of Freddie Gray .

In November of 2015, not even a year into office, Hogan was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma .

He would go onto make a strong recovery and lead Maryland through historic times including the COVID-19 pandemic, which consumed the vast majority of his second term.

As result he was forced to make difficult executive decisions that would have severe impacts on the state's economy and healthcare systems .

Facing massive nursing shortages, Hogan cut regulations to allow out-of-state healthcare workers to come in without having to go through normal licensing procedures.

For months non essential small businesses were forced to shut their doors . Restaurants were left with only the option to serve delivery or takeout for an extended period of time. Sports including the Preakness, Ravens, and Orioles Games were all impacted as well.

Residents were even ordered to stay home at one point unless of an emergency.

Schools were also closed causing students to transition to virtual learning , which set their progress back years.

Later he did not shy away from teachers unions in calling for schools to reopen and students returning to the classroom.

During the pandemic Hogan spearheaded the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery and the No Arm Left Behind vaccine distribution initiative.

While taking the drastic step to push back the 2020 Primary Election , Hogan ordered the State Board of Elections to open all in-person polling locations during the General Election, after some encouraged voting by mail only.

After the pandemic let up slightly Hogan faced the daunting task of opening Maryland back up for business.

With the help of lawmakers Maryland passed the RELIEF Act , their own version of a stimulus check for thousands of low income residents.

Despite the toll left on the economy, studies found Maryland to be one of the quickest to recover . In fact Maryland has a multi-billion surplus left in the general fund.

Other top priorities of the Hogan administration included cutting taxes, improving the state's roads and bridges, and funding law enforcement.

Throughout his entire tenure the GOP Governor had to contend with a Democratic controlled State Legislature.

The two branches disagreed on several hot button issues but worked together on other policies.

Some of that cohesion included a 30 day suspension of the state's gas tax when rising prices at the pump left residents struggling to fill their tanks.

Hogan and lawmakers also came together to slash income taxes for retirees .

Under Hogan's watch the state reached historic landmarks and milestones, some of which he supported and others he opposed.

One that gained his early support was a voter approved measure to legalize in-person and online sports betting .

Meanwhile Hogan balked at a new law legalizing marijuana possession .

Common ground was found when the General Assembly decided to cap insulin costs at $30 for a 30-day supply.

One subject the two parties often differed on was gun control legislation.

Hogan refused to sign a law banning unserialized firearms, also known as ghost guns , and another requiring background checks on long gun purchases.

Due to their super majority the State Legislature eventually passed both into law without Hogan's support.

However Hogan took action on his own ordering State Police to halt the ‘good and substantial reason’ for gun carry applicants , in response to a Supreme Court ruling.

He instead chose to double down on crime fighting efforts by launching the controversial Refund the Police initiative .

Hogan was particularly known for criticizing former Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and current Mayor Brandon Scott over their crime fighting strategies.

He and Maryland Democrats also clashed over newly drawn legislative and congressional maps amid the 2020 census, which ultimately had to be settled with court intervention.

Other subjects such as abortion, climate change , immigration and juvenile justice reform sometimes left Hogan and lawmakers at odds.

Another topic of contention was the Kirwan education plan that survived despite the Governor's veto.

Some other major initiatives Hogan pursued concerned traffic that's plagued Maryland for decades.

He led the effort in finalizing plans to build a new American Legion Bridge and also obtained federal approval to move forward with constructing a new span of the Bay Bridge . Additionally Hogan led the transition to video cashless tolling .

As his two terms came closer to an end Hogan switched his attention to cyber security, banning TikTok and other foreign platforms from being used on state owned systems. During his term, Baltimore County Schools , Baltimore City systems and the State's Department of Health website were all victims of ransomware attacks.

Overall after eight-years in office polls have shown Hogan consistently earning high approval ratings amongst both parties.

There has been widespread speculation that Hogan may run for President in 2024 after passing on the opportunity at the U.S. Senate in last year's midterm election.

He's long been a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump and his campaign to regain the Presidency. While not ruling out the possibility, Hogan has made no official announcement on his future political aspirations.