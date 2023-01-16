Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 16:27:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-17 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau and Northwest Deserts. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions above 5500 feet. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulating snow between 1 and 2 inches is possible on Buck and Doe Road as well as Hualapai Mountain Road, resulting in hazardous road conditions.
Flood Advisory issued for Greenlee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 13:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Greenlee FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by a prolonged period of rainfall will continue. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following county, Greenlee. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Low water crossing on Lower Eagle Creek Rd impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM MST, The creek continues to run high due to heavy rains early in the week. While the creek crested at 6.8 ft late Tuesday afternoon, it will only gradually recede and will likely continue to impact Lower Eagle Creek Rd into late Saturday when it is forecast to drop below 3.5 ft. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Greenlee County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Waupaca, Waushara, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very hazardous conditions for the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Kewaunee; Outagamie SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Brown, Kewaunee, and Outagamie Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very hazardous conditions for the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Ashland, Bayfield by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 02:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy lake-enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Locally higher amounts to 11 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph along the Lake Superior shoreline producing blowing snow and a visibility as low as 1/4 mile. * WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Lee, Scott by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee; Scott WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Freeze Warning issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand -Snelling, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Caruthers -San Joaquin -Selma. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PST Friday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Friday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 20:08:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will hold in the lower 30s through the late evening hours.
Wind Advisory issued for Northwest Carter by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northwest Carter WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northwest Carter County. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Dickinson, Iron, Luce, Menominee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Alger; Delta; Dickinson; Iron; Luce; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Southern Schoolcraft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches with most of the snow accumulation occurring during a 6 hour period. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes.
Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 12:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-16 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington A Light Wintry Mix Will Cause Localized Slick Travel This Afternoon Surface observations, webcams, and radar indicate a light wintry mix is occurring across parts of central, eastern, and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom this afternoon. A National Weather Service employee indicates a very light freezing rain is occurring near Montpelier with a light glaze of ice accumulation on elevated surfaces. Expect areas of localized slick travel possible through this afternoon, with conditions improving by early this evening.
High Wind Watch issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grainger; Hamblen; Hancock; Hawkins; Jefferson; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Johnson, Southeast Carter, Unicoi by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-20 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson; Southeast Carter; Unicoi WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. In Virginia, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Graham, Haywood, Macon, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 03:51:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Graham; Haywood; Macon; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Swain, Haywood, Graham, Jackson, and Macon Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Where winds blow across roadways, high profile vehicles may be difficult to keep on the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A lull in strong winds could occur for a time this morning and early afternoon, but winds are expected to pick back up by mid-afternoon and persist through tonight.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 01:50:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-19 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow may be possible which could lead to poor visibility and difficult travel. A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow is in effect.
Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys, Issaquena, Sharkey, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. Target Area: Humphreys; Issaquena; Sharkey; Washington Gusty showers will impact portions of eastern East Carroll and northern Madison Parishes, southeastern Washington, Issaquena, western Humphreys and Sharkey Counties through 700 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking showers producing gusty wind along a line extending from near Grace to near Transylvania to near Tendal. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hollandale, Rolling Fork, Transylvania, Anguilla, Isola, Sondheimer, Grace, Panther Burn, Nitta Yuma, Omega, Onward, Delta City, Alsatia, Fitler, Murphy, Glen Allan, Mayersville and Cary. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Russell, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Russell; Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Tennessee, Johnson, Unicoi and Southeast Carter Counties. In Virginia, Russell and Washington VA Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Special Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 04:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harrison; Jackson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Harrison and Jackson Counties through 430 AM CST At 255 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of McHenry to 6 miles south of Waveland. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gulfport, Biloxi, Ocean Springs, Long Beach, Moss Point, St. Martin, Escatawpa, Gautier, D`iberville, Wade, Latimer, Big Point, Lyman, Saucier, Helena, Gulf Hills, Hurley, Vancleave, Gulf Park Estates and Hickory Hills. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 22 and 76. Interstate 110 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
