Effective: 2023-01-19 03:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel conditions are expected to become hazardous, especially for the morning commute. Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood SNOW TO PRODUCE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY .Low pressure tracking from northern Missouri to the central Lower Michigan will continue to snow to the area today. The snow may taper to drizzle or freezing drizzle as it diminishes throughout the day. The snow will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially for the morning commute. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches expected. * WHERE...Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours will result in very hazardous conditions for the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible at times just prior to the morning commute, which may complicate the efforts of road crews to have it removed prior to the busiest travel period.

PORTAGE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO